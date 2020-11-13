Connect with us

Becker raises bank for pancreatic cancer research

Becker has raised over $50,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

Law and lobbying firm Becker has raised over $50,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

The fundraising operation is part of the Broward/Palm Beach Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Purple Stride 5K Run/Walk, which will be held virtually on Nov. 15.

PanCAN is an organization dedicated to advancing pancreatic cancer awareness, research and patient care. The funding raised by Team Becker will help fund the research-sponsoring arm of the organization.

Team Becker’s fundraising spree is in support of Marta Friedman, the wife of Becker Government Law and Lobbying Practice Chair Bernie Friedman. She is battling pancreatic cancer, and last year spoke as the PanCAN Survivor Speaker.

Marta was cancer-free for eight months but unfortunately, her pancreatic cancer recently returned.

“TEAM BECKER’s outpouring of money and support for Marta and others with pancreatic cancer has been so uplifting to me and my family. I’m proud to be a part of a law firm that places such importance on community service and charitable giving,” Bernie Friedman said.

PanCAN’s PurpleStride is a year-round national movement that funds life-changing programs and services to accelerate progress for pancreatic cancer patients.

With almost 60 PurpleStride events nationwide, pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters passionate about changing the future of pancreatic cancer come together to celebrate and honor everyone affected by the disease.

“TEAM BECKER’s participating in PurpleStride is one of the firm’s main community service priorities. It is important to do everything that we can to find a cure for pancreatic cancer to help Marta and others and together, we can do more,” said Becker Managing Chair Gary Rosen.

In addition to the firm’s participation in the annual PurpleStride walk, the Friedmans have further supported the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s efforts by attending Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C. to meet with members of Congress and urge them to make pancreatic cancer a national priority.

Those interested in joining Becker in fighting against pancreatic cancer can donate online. A video of Marta’s journey is below.

