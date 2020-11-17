Mike Pence Peach State bound, will rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue

The Vice President of the United States will engage in the Georgia Senate runoffs this week.

Mike Pence is headed to the Peach State Friday to rally with Republican incumbent U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, each of whom face formidable Democratic opposition on the ballot.

As has been the case with other surrogate visits, including from Florida’s Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, the Vice President will be playing to the voter-rich Atlanta media market with two North Georgia stops to cap the week.

The first stop will be in Canton at 12:30 PM, at the Cherokee County Convention Center.

The second show is in Gainesville at 3:15 PM, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center.

At both stops, the Vice President and the Senators will be joined by local support.

The Georgia Senate runoffs are high stakes, with control of the Senate hanging in the balance. If Loeffler and Perdue retain their seats on January 5, that will give Republicans 52 seats and a meaningful bulwark against Democratic proposals emerging from the House of Representatives and the Joe Biden White House.

Even as Pence schedules a visit this week, it is still unknown how the President will ultimately engage in the Peach State vote.

President Donald Trump broke his silence on the Georgia Senate runoffs in a Monday morning tweet.

“I strongly stand with Kelly & David. They are both great and MUST WIN!”

That tweet came two days after Loeffler tweeted that Georgians will “always stand with” Trump.

Whether this exchange of warm sentiments promises further engagement from the President has yet to be determined.

One key ally who has been working to keep the Senate majority by engaging in Georgia, Sen. Scott, described a President who was alternately “optimistic” and “focused on his race” in recent days.

For his part, the President has feuded with Republicans running the Georgia recount, and that feud looks likely to escalate given revelations that 2,600 votes in Floyd County went un-tallied.

Those votes leaned Trump, but the net gain for the President would still leave him 13,000 votes behind Biden in the quest for the state’s electoral votes.