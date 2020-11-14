Donald Trump to Georgia? Rick Scott says President ‘still focused on his race’

Those Republicans who want President Donald Trump to engage in Georgia’s Senate race will be disappointed in the short term, according to Senator Rick Scott.

The new head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, appearing on Saturday evening’s iteration of the Fox Report, said that Trump was “still focused on his race.”

The President therefore had no immediate plans to head to the Peach State to aid the runoff bids of Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Besides being “still focused on his race,” Scott said the President is interested in “making sure all legal ballots get counted” and that “there’s no fraud out there.”

Fox News host Jon Scott asserted that the Senate candidates, according to published reports, haven’t asked Trump to campaign for them.

In a rally with Marco Rubio, neither Loeffler nor the Florida Senator mentioned Trump.

Senator Scott was in Georgia Friday, where he said he had spoken to the White House and that the President was “optimistic” about winning Georgia in the manual recount.

However, he revealed to Fox News that he did not speak to Trump as he suggested to the live crowd, but to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“The President loves Georgia. He wants to make sure every legal vote is counted,” Scott told the rally crowd. “He remains optimistic, but he knows this is a lot of work to do.”

Senator Scott told Fox News that the President would “do everything he can” to help the Republicans hold the Senate Majority even as he himself looks to be headed out of office soon enough.

Scott, meanwhile, won’t be in Georgia himself in the foreseeable future.

He revealed earlier Saturday that he was in quarantine due to having interacted with a virus positive person after returning to Florida from his Friday visit.