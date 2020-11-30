Connect with us

Florida gas prices hold steady during Thanksgiving travel period

With the holiday in the rearview, gas prices could trickle upward.

on

The average price for a gallon of gasoline across the state held steady at $2.03 in the past week, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

Holiday travel in Florida had little impact on the price of gas, which increased about 3 cents in the previous week. That slight uptick in prices at the pump put a skid on falling prices for most of the past two months.

Gas prices were dropping as more Florida residents became concerned about the increasing number of coronavirus cases. But the announcement of potential COVID-19 vaccines sent gas prices increasing just a bit.

Florida AAA officials say now that the Thanksgiving travel period is over, there might be another uptick in prices at the pump.

“Floridians may see gas prices inch up a few pennies this week,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Last week, vaccine optimism sent crude oil to its highest price since early March, before COVID-related lock downs were imposed across the country. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased as a result. A state average price of $2.08 per gallon is possible, unless fundamentals shift this week.”

While gas prices might go up in the coming days, the cost for fuel is still near historic lows in Florida. The current price is at a 12-year low for the Thanksgiving Day travel period. It’s 41 cents lower than a year ago and the lowest for that holiday stretch since 2008 when the price per gallon was $1.91.

Crude oil prices surged about 8% in the past week to about $45.53 per barrel on Friday, Florida AAA officials said. That was an increase of $3.38 per barrel and could trigger an increase for consumers.

The most expensive gas in Florida could be found in West Palm Beach at $2.18. Gainesville and Vero Beach were tied for the second most expensive gas at $2.12.

The cheapest gas was $1.94 on average in Punta Gorda followed by Jacksonville at $1.96 and Fort Meyers at $1.98.

Florida’s average gas prices are still lower than the national average, which was $2.12.

Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

