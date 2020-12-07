COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climbing in Broward and Miami-Dade counties

After a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, hospitals are unsurprisingly seeing a rise in admissions related to the virus.

From Nov. 16-22, Miami-Dade County saw 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day on average. From Nov. 23-29, that number rose slightly to 14 per day.

The most recent seven-day period — Nov. 30-Dec. 6 — saw a jump to 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day in Miami-Dade County.

The week-to-week jump in Broward County was less sharp, but still notable. Broward recorded 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day from Nov. 23-29. That number increased to 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day over the past week.

Hospitals in those respective counties still have between 20%-30% occupancy, according to Monday data released by the Department of Health. But a continued climb in hospitalizations could cause occupancy problems going forward.

Newly-reported deaths per day have nearly doubled from week-to-week in Miami-Dade County. From Nov. 23-29, there were 8 newly-reported deaths per day on average in the county. Over the past week, there were 14 newly-reported deaths per day.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade counties have seen a week-to-week increase in the share of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. The same is true for Palm Beach County, though Palm Beach is not as of yet experiencing a rise in newly-reported hospitalizations.

In addition, experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, have said the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on COVID-19 data may not be seen until later this week or next week. Officials will likely keep a sharp eye on those numbers with the Christmas holiday season fast approaching.

Here are some of the weekly numbers for the previous three weeks throughout the South Florida tri-county area:

Miami-Dade

— Nov. 16-22: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 10 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,789 new confirmed cases per day, 8.4% positivity rate

— Nov. 23-29: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 8 newly-reported deaths per day, 1,845 new confirmed cases per day, 8.1% positivity rate

— Nov. 30-Dec. 6: 25 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 14 newly-reported deaths per day, 2,173 new confirmed cases per day, 8.9% positivity rate

Broward

— Nov. 16-22: 22 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 850 new confirmed cases per day, 7.2% positivity rate

— Nov. 23-29: 19 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 808 new confirmed cases per day, 6.8% positivity rate

— Nov. 30-Dec. 6: 24 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 7 newly-reported deaths per day, 977 new confirmed cases per day, 7.7% positivity rate

Palm Beach

— Nov. 16-22: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 492 new confirmed cases per day, 7.3% positivity rate

— Nov. 23-29: 14 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 429 new confirmed cases per day, 6.2% positivity rate

— Nov. 30-Dec. 6: 12 newly-reported hospitalizations per day, 5 newly-reported deaths per day, 552 new confirmed cases per day, 7.4% positivity rate

___

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports include the previous day’s totals as well as the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, considers a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include non-residents who tested positive in the state and they only include single-day data, therefore some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.