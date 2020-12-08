Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ashley Moody warns Floridians about COVID-19 vaccine-related scams

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Shevrin Jones calls FDLE raid on Rebekah Jones 'dangerously irresponsible'
Image via USA Today.

Coronavirus in Florida

Ashley Moody warns Floridians about COVID-19 vaccine-related scams

INTERPOL told 194 countries to prepare for organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody encouraged Floridians on Monday to be mindful of COVID-19 vaccine-related scams.

Moody’s warning comes as the International Criminal Police Organization warned that 3,000 pharmaceutical websites are already suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices. What’s more, over half of the scam websites contained cyber threats including phishing and spamming software.

“I am extremely encouraged by news of multiple coronavirus vaccines potentially moving toward FDA approval,” Moody said in a news release. “Once we have an effective immunization, the swift and orderly distribution of the vaccine will be key to getting our state and country back on track. But Floridians must remain on high alert. Scammers may try to exploit the sense of urgency surrounding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to swindle those trying to protect their health. I am asking all Floridians to be on the lookout for vaccine-related scams and report fraud to our office.”

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to host a meeting Thursday to discuss the emergency authorization of Pfizer’s BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. More vaccines including one by Johnson & Johnson are expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Ahead of any FDA approval, Moody offered several tips to help Floridians protect themselves from COVID-19 vaccine-related scams.

She reminded Floridians that the FDA has yet to approve any vaccine.

“Any attempt to sell a vaccine right now is not legitimate,” Moody said.

She also warned Floridians against COVID-19 solicitations. She said the vaccines will be purchased with tax dollars and will be provided at no cost.

“Never send money or financial information to anyone offering a COVID-19 vaccine or claiming the ability to expedite the process,” Moody added.

Moody encouraged Floridians to report suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements to the Attorney General’s Office.

Tips can be reported online or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Rebekah Jones’ home searched, tech seized after Health Department hack