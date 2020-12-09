Connect with us

Headlines Jax

First Coast coronavirus infections have increased by nearly 5,000 in one week

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 12.9.20 — Blame it on alcohol

Headlines

First Coast coronavirus infections have increased by nearly 5,000 in one week

There was a 5% jump in COVID-19-related deaths in Northeast Florida in the past week.

on

The First Coast saw the increase in COVID-19 infections grow by nearly 5,000 and added more than 50 new fatalities attributed to the pandemic in the past week, according to Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday.

There are now 72,590 cases of coronavirus in the five-county Northeast Florida region. That’s a notable spike from just a week ago when on Dec. 2 there were 67,603 infections in the region.

In terms of fatalities, the First Coast has had an increase of 5% of the total deaths caused by the pandemic in just one week. Wednesday’s fatality count was 1,020 on the First Coast, up from 969 just a week ago.

Duval County, the most populace county in the region, is accounting or most of those increases in figures. Jacksonville had a total of 48,250 infections, according to Wednesday’s data. That’s up by more than 3,000 cases a week ago when the total number of infections in Jacksonville stood at 44,969.

Jacksonville added three new fatalities Wednesday for a total of 661, a weekly increase of 27 new deaths, which is a 4% increase of the total fatality figure.

Duval County was the only First Coast county to record any new pandemic-related fatalities Wednesday.

St. Johns County now has 9,852 infections, up from 9,085 a week ago while holding at 102 fatalities.

Clay County recorded 8,810 COVID-19-related deaths, up from 8,195 fatalities a week ago. Clay’s death figure remained unchanged at 162.

Nassau County now has 3,543 total infections, an increase from last week’s figure of 3,291 while maintaining the same figure for fatalities at 61.

And Baker County has a total of 2,135 cases of coronavirus, up from the Dec. 2 figure of 2,063 and added no new fatalities Wednesday holding at 34.

Statewide, there are now 1,083,362 total cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began in March and 19,716 fatalities due to the pandemic in Florida.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.