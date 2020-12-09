Rick Scott demands Eric Swalwell’s removal from House Intelligence Committee

Amid revelations about ties between a California Congressman and a Chinese spy, a U.S. Senator from Florida demands that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take action.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott demands that Pelosi remove from the House Intelligence Committee the compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell, a legislator known for his anti-Trump ripostes amid the Impeachment story arc.

“Eric Swalwell has no place on the House Intelligence Committee. His reported ties to a Chinese spy backed by the Communist Party of China are shocking and show just how far President Xi is willing to go to gain access to critical U.S. intelligence,” Scott asserted.

“Swalwell spent years promoting Russian disinformation in an effort to take down the President, when in fact he was being used as a pawn by the Chinese government, which we know is doing everything in their power to expand their influence. Swalwell’s failure of judgment is astounding and he must put national security first and step down from his post immediately,” he added.

The Senator went on to add more warnings: “Nobody who has access to our nation’s most confidential intelligence should be allowed to maintain contact at any time with the Chinese Communist Party, especially considering that General Secretary Xi is actively working to undermine and harm American interests. And we must all view this as a lesson that Communist China will stop at nothing to unseat the United States as the world’s superpower.”

For Scott, the Swalwell revelations only serve to cement his belief that the United States and China are locked in what he calls a “New Cold War.”

Earlier this year, Scott posited that China was the functional equivalent of the Soviet Union, a monolith challenging American primacy.

“The reality is that China wants power, world power — and there is a sinister, Soviet-style plan to achieve it,” Scott wrote in a Washington Examiner op-ed.