‘The eagle has landed’: COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Florida

Three days after the U.S. Food and Drug administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for public use, hospital workers are receiving Florida’s first doses of the vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis personally signed off on a FedEx delivery Monday at Tampa General Hospital, and watched as “patient zero” received the first shot of the rollout.

“Talk is cheap, yeah we saw FedEx deliver it, we’re saying how great it is, but let’s actually get some shots in arms,” DeSantis said.

Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Tampa General, which received 20,000 doses Monday, is one of five hospitals the state selected to receive the first batch of doses. The remaining four are Broward Memorial, UF Shands in Jacksonville, Jackson Memorial in Miami and Advent Health in Orlando.

“Today was really a historic day,” DeSantis told reporters Monday at TGH, calling the deliveries a significant milestone.

In March, the United States began Operation Warp Speed to fast track a vaccine through the development and distribution process. Experts anticipated the vaccine might not be ready for public use until 2021.

“Here we are, much less than a year, these vaccines have already been administered in Great Britain and Canada. They’re now going to be administered here in the United States,” the Governor said.

Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz tweeted pictures Monday morning showing the Governor watch a FedEx delivery at Tampa General before personally signing off on the packages. Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris, who noted that the shipment was 30 minutes ahead of schedule, was also present for the delivery.

“The eagle has landed. We have the Vaccine!” Moskowitz tweeted. “A tribute to the hero’s of this nightmare, our front line health care workers.”

The eagle has landed. We have the Vaccine! A tribute to the hero’s of this nightmare, our front line health care workers. pic.twitter.com/yOlRtckGBx — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) December 14, 2020

On Thursday, DeSantis said Florida would receive 179,400 vaccine doses of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine. But Florida received fewer than expected, and is at the whim of the federal government.

Shots for health workers and nursing home residents are expected to begin in the coming days after the FDA authorized an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The move set off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history — but it also has global ramifications because it’s a role model to many other countries facing the same decision.

While the FDA decision came only after public review of data from a huge ongoing study, it has also been dogged by intense political pressure from the Trump administration, which has accused the agency of being too slow and even threatened to remove FDA chief Stephen Hahn if a ruling did not come Friday.

Instead of giving two doses, as recommended by the pharmaceutical manufacturer, to high-risk populations such as nursing home residents and front-line hospital workers, perhaps one dose could do, the Governor suggested Friday.

“Just get as many doses out there,” the Governor said during a mental-health roundtable in Tampa on Friday. “I’m not sure that Pfizer would agree or FDA would agree, but I think just the point is, getting that first dose out really does make a difference, and I think you’ll see that.”

The FDA could approve Moderna’s vaccine by Friday, DeSantis said. Of those, Florida is expected to receive 365,000.