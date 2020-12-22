Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, Casey DeSantis laud Christmas for Fosters

First Lady Casey DeSantis and the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet heard Tuesday from Christmas for Fosters, a nonprofit organization that provides foster children gifts for the holiday.

The Pinellas County-based organization is run by Sarah Weaver. The gesture not only supports some of Florida’s foster children, but it also alleviates some financial stress felt among foster parents during the holiday.

“It was a pleasure to have Sarah Weaver present to the Children and Youth Cabinet today,” the First Lady said. “Her organization, Christmas for Fosters, is a wonderful way to provide some holiday cheer to deserving foster families.”

Christmas for Fosters operates largely on the generosity of sponsors and donors. Support from sponsors comes in a variety of ways including Christmas gifts and monetary donations.

Weaver said Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and a Toronto Raptors NBA player are supporting the program this year.

“We exist to mobilize our community, to show them ways they can serve in the foster care world and wrap around these families and show them that their communities love and support them,” Weaver said.

Weaver, a Florida native, launched the program in 2017. The nonprofit served 45 kids the first year and now serves more than 450 children.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell noted the nonprofit’s impact on Florida families and children.

He offered to utilize his department to help the program continue to serve the community.

“The success of our state’s child welfare system depends on caring, committed foster and adoptive families, and I’m extremely grateful to the First Lady for allowing me to address that important topic during today’s meeting,” Poppell said. “It’s my hope that all Floridians who are interested in fostering or adopting will utilize available resources, like MyFloridaMyFamily.com, and seriously consider opening their hearts and homes to children in need in the New Year.”

online. More information on the volunteer-based program can be found