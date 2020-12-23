Mother, daughter — teachers at same Jacksonville school — die from COVID-19

A mother and daughter who both taught at a Florida nursery school died within days of each other from COVID-19 complications.

Marilyn Foshee, 81, and her daughter, Julie Foshee-Knowell, 44, were believed to have contracted the virus during the Thanksgiving break and they never returned to the nursery school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.

“I think this is a time that you come together and you recommit yourself to the mission of what Julie and Marilyn were all about, and that is being selfless and in the sense that you give yourself away to other people,” said Trinity Baptist Church Senior Pastor Tom Messer.

“You know, all too often the world lives as the everybody’s life has to be given up for me. And here are two people that lived in a way that they gave their life up for everybody else.”

Foshee-Knowell, the academy’s preschool director, died over the weekend. Her mother died a few days earlier.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth Toro, a 52-year-old teacher along Florida’s Space Coast died from COVID-19 related complications less than 24 hours after her mother, Maria Morales, succumbed to the virus at the same hospital. It wasn’t clear how the women contracted the virus.

