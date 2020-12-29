Last Call for 12.29.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

With the second wave of stimulus checks landing soon, scammers are on the prowl, Attorney General Ashley Moody warned.

Moody this week reminded Floridians to be mindful of common schemes used to dupe people out of their money, and specifically urged the elderly to keep their guard up.

“Scammers are always looking for new opportunities, like the passage of another round of federal stimulus, to rip off consumers. The new round of economic relief and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 create the perfect storm for fraudsters trying to make a dishonest dollar,” Moody said.

“Another round of stimulus payments may also provide scammers with more ammo to concoct these schemes,” she added in a video.

Moody invited Floridians to peruse the “Scams at a Glance” webpage to learn more about current schemes and get tips on how to avoid falling victim to them.

Common signs of a scam include high-pressure tactics, too-good-to-be-true offers, threats of loss if the victim doesn’t take immediate action, and requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit, prepaid debit, or gift cards.

Pandemic-related scams include false charities, unsolicited calls and texts requesting personal information, and people going door-to-door impersonating CDC representatives.

Citing reports that some assisted living facilities had intercepted their residents’ checks. The page clarifies that stimulus payments are meant for the resident — not the facility caring for them — regardless of whether they receive care through Medicaid.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,270,063 FL residents (+11,748 since Monday)

— 22,189 Non-FL residents (+327 since Monday)

Origin:

— 10,922 Travel related

— 484,558 Contact with a confirmed case

— 13,767 Both

— 760,816 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 62,142 in FL

Deaths:

— 21,718 in FL

Quote of the Day

“Stop calling yourself pro-family if you won’t support $2,000 direct payments for those struggling in this COVID crisis.” — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on larger stimulus checks.

Bill Day’s Latest

