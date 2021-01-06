Rhonda Rebman Lopez lands gig with Monroe County GOP

Former House District 120 candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez will serve as the finance/budgetary chair of the Monroe County Republican Party following the chapter’s recent leadership elections.

Rebman Lopez was one of the best fundraisers in the state last cycle during her bid for the open HD 120 seat. However, several party leaders threw their weight behind former Islamorada Mayor Jim Mooney in the Republican primary. Mooney eventually eked out a win over Rebman Lopez in the Aug. 18 primary and went on to win the seat in November.

Rebman Lopez will now have a chance to show off her fundraising talents after she was appointed to her new role with the Monroe County GOP.

Tavernier attorney Nick Mulick won a fifth term as party chair in the chapter’s newest elections. He fended off a challenge from former HD 120 Rep. Holly Raschein, who was forced to vacate that seat due to term limits after eight years in the House.

Mooney’s November victory saw him succeed Raschein. His was one of multiple notable GOP wins in districts spanning Monroe County. Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez ousted Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which covers all of Monroe County in addition to parts of Miami-Dade County. The Senate District 39 race also went the way of the GOP, with Ana Maria Rodriguez topping Javier Fernández.

That success allowed Mulick to secure another term leading the county party. Though Raschein fell short, she still landed on her feet following her departure from the House. AshBritt Environmental hired Raschein as its director of government relations last last year.

The Monroe County GOP leadership elections saw Casey Scheu win the vice chairman position. Scheu has served as the president of the Upper Keys Republican Club and was a regional coordinator for President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in the state.

Key Largo businesswoman Vicky Fay earned another term as the party’s secretary. Mosquito Control District Board Member and Tavernier CPA Tom McDonald was chosen as treasurer.