Personnel Note: Vince Evans to Joe Biden’s White House

A former aide to a longtime North Florida political fixture has ascended to a position in the incoming Joe Biden administration.

A media release Friday unveiled Vince Evans in a new role as a member of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ staff. His official title: Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

This comes after Evans proved instrumental in two discrete roles during the campaign season. He served as Harris’ political director during the General Election, and as southern political director for the Biden primary campaign, playing a pivotal role in a turnaround for the Biden campaign few on the outside saw coming until it happened.

Evans is best known in North Florida for his work as a “special assistant” for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who represents the 5th Congressional district that straddles I-10 from Jacksonville to the Tallahassee area. Prior to that, he had stints in local Tallahassee government and the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus in aide roles. He also was a political director for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum‘s 2018 run.

However, from here on in Evans is a national figure, and one whose proximity to Harris offers North Florida a line into the administration that may prove pivotal in the coming years.

Administration members offered statements extolling the new staff additions.

“Building our nation back better requires having the best and the brightest in our administration. These accomplished individuals have the knowledge and expertise to hit the ground running on day one and will work each day in service to the American people. With their varied and diverse backgrounds, they bring a shared commitment to tackling the crises facing America, helping us become a stronger, more united nation,” Biden said.

Added Harris: “These deeply experienced public servants reflect the very best of our nation, and they will be ready to get to work building a country that lifts up all Americans. Their counsel and expertise are grounded in a commitment to making sure our economy works for working people and all those looking to work. And their leadership will be critical as we work to meet the challenges facing the American people — from the coronavirus pandemic to this economic recession to our climate crisis and long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice. I am proud to announce these individuals will be joining my team and look forward to working alongside them each and every day.”

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have a bold agenda that will build our nation back better than before. These appointees will work tirelessly for the American people, and I am proud to have them join our White House team,” said incoming Chief of Staff to the Vice President Tina Flournoy.