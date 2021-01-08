Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings join Florida Democrats calling for Donald Trump’s removal

Democratic Reps. Lois Frankel and Alcee Hastings are bolstering a push to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time following Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

Both Frankel and Hastings made their decision known Thursday night in statements released via Twitter.

“[Wednesday]’s violent attack on the Capitol, incited by Donald Trump, makes it more clear than ever that this President is a danger to our nation [and] must be removed from office,” Frankel wrote.

“The President should resign. If not, I urge the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. If no action is taken, I support moving forward with impeachment.”

Hastings also said he supported Trump being impeached. “His heinous acts of inciting violence, treason [and] high crimes should prevent him from public office ever again. The constitution must be protected!”

The statements from Frankel and Hastings follow similar comments from Reps. Ted Deutch, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Frederica Wilson and other Florida Democrats pushing for Trump to be removed on way or another.

Not all of Florida’s Democratic delegation has outright called for impeachment. But House Democrats are reportedly moving in that direction under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump promoted a stream of lies about the election being stolen. He then urged supporters to attend a “wild” rally on Wednesday, the date Congress was scheduled to once and for all finalize Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

While speaking at the rally Wednesday, Trump said supporters should march to the Capitol. Once there, a portion of the crowd stormed the Capital, breaching and defacing the building while temporarily halting the Electoral College vote count.

Thursday evening, however, Trump released a surprisingly conciliatory statement conceding once and for all that he did lose the 2020 presidential election.

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said. “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. We have just been through an intense election, and the emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

It’s unclear whether the GOP-controlled Senate would back another impeachment with fewer than two weeks left in Trump’s term.