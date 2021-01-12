Michael Waltz received death threats for certifying Joe Biden’s win

Rep. Michael Waltz said he’s received death threats since voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

“We have received threats. We reported those threats to the Capitol Police,” he told Bay News 9 reporter Samantha Jo Roth in video shared on Twitter. “I think it’s sickening. It breaks my heart.”

The angry calls began after Waltz changed his position on certifying several battleground states Biden won.

Waltz had previously signed onto an amicus brief supporting a Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to throw out election results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. When that failed, Waltz signaled he planned to challenge slates of electors in Congress.

But those proceedings last Wednesday were interrupted by violent supporters of President Donald Trump after Vice President Mike Pence declined to reject the electors outright.

Amid the attempted insurrection, Waltz reversed course and said he would not object to Biden’s victory and would instead work toward a peaceful transition of power.

But many Trump supporters sneered at the change of heart, and have now made threats on the Congressman and his staff.

“I’m used to receiving death threats from Al Qaeda and terrorist organizations given my background as a special forces soldier,” Waltz told Roth. “But to receive them from fellow Americans, to receive them from even conservatives, it’s just heartbreaking.”

He felt the hostile calls did not represent all Republicans.

“We are better,” he said. “I want everyone to know, I hear you.”

Waltz was ultimately the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to vote down challenges to Pennsylvania and Arizona objections after initially signaling support; challenges to other states lost all Senate support following the riots.

At the same time, Waltz has made clear he does not favor a response to riots favored by Democratic leadership, and last week condemned any discussion of impeaching Trump for his role in provoking rioters.

.@michaelgwaltz tells me he's receiving threats after voting to certify election results following violence Wednesday. "I'm used to receiving death threats from Al Qaeda and terrorist organizations… but to receive them from fellow Americans, conservatives, it's heartbreaking." pic.twitter.com/eIxISD0kJn — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 12, 2021