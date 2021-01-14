Charlie Crist introduces bill to award Capitol police officer Congressional Gold Medal

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist joined Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace in filing a bipartisan bill to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal.

Officer Goodman protected the Senators, staff and reporters inside the Senate chambers during the Capitol breach by luring a violent mob away from the unguarded entrance. A video of his actions has circulated across the country, showing Goodman making the quick decision to lead to mob up the stairs and opposite the path to the chamber.

“He’s a hero,” Crist said in a news release. “The U.S. Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate.”

The bill, H.R. 305, would award Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal, an honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress.

“I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country,” Crist said in a news release. “While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump resulted in the death of five individuals, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Another officer later committed suicide, though it’s not known whether that was directly related to the attack.

Following the violent riots, Crist, along with several Florida Congress members, called for the use of the 25th amendment to remove Trump as the sitting President.

On Wednesday, Trump became the first President in U.S. History to be impeached twice. The House brought forth a sole article of impeachment for the role Trump played in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Crist has been vocal throughout, most recently calling for no pardons for the insurrectionists, after reports that Trump was considering such a move.