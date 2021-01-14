Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Charlie Crist introduces bill to award Capitol police officer Congressional Gold Medal

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio appeals to Joe Biden for $2,000 checks in clean stimulus bill

Federal

Charlie Crist introduces bill to award Capitol police officer Congressional Gold Medal

Officer Eugene Goodman lured a violent mob away from the unguarded Senate chamber entrance.

on

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist joined Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace in filing a bipartisan bill to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal.

Officer Goodman protected the Senators, staff and reporters inside the Senate chambers during the Capitol breach by luring a violent mob away from the unguarded entrance. A video of his actions has circulated across the country, showing Goodman making the quick decision to lead to mob up the stairs and opposite the path to the chamber.

“He’s a hero,” Crist said in a news release. “The U.S. Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate.”

The bill, H.R. 305, would award Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal, an honor bestowed by the U.S. Congress.

“I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country,” Crist said in a news release. “While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump resulted in the death of five individuals, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Another officer later committed suicide, though it’s not known whether that was directly related to the attack.

Following the violent riots, Crist, along with several Florida Congress members, called for the use of the 25th amendment to remove Trump as the sitting President.

On Wednesday, Trump became the first President in U.S. History to be impeached twice. The House brought forth a sole article of impeachment for the role Trump played in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Crist has been vocal throughout, most recently calling for no pardons for the insurrectionists, after reports that Trump was considering such a move.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations