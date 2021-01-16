More than 24,000 Floridians have now died from COVID-19

More than 24,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19, according to Florida Department of Health data released Saturday.

The state’s death toll now stands at 24,380, including 376 non-residents. This grim marker was reached in Saturday’s report, which confirmed 205 additional resident deaths.

Florida also reported 11,963 new cases on Friday, as confirmed in Saturday’s report. This is down from Thursday’s nearly 17,000 new cases, but still a drastic number compared to the state’s daily reports in the fall.

The state’s positivity rate also went down Friday to 10.91%. Throughout the last two weeks, the statewide rate has danced around 12-14%.

Florida saw 327 additional hospitalizations in the latest report. Currently 67,790 individuals are hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 across the state.

Since the start of the outbreak, Florida has confirmed 1,560,186 cases.

As of Friday, the state has vaccinated 937,630 people. Of those vaccinated, 850,556 have received their first dose, and 87,074 have completed the series.

Editor’s note on methodology: The Florida Department of Health releases new data every morning around 10:45 a.m. The total number reported in those daily reports includes the previous day’s totals and the most up to date data as of about 9:30 a.m.

Florida Politics uses the report-over-report increase to document the number of new cases each day because it represents the most up-to-date data available. Some of the more specific data, including positivity rates and demographics, consider a different data set that includes only cases reported the previous day.

This is important to note because the DOH report lists different daily totals than our methodology to show day-over-day trends. Their numbers do not include nonresidents who tested positive in the state, and they only include single-day data. Therefore, some data in the DOH report may appear lower than what we report.

Our methodology was established based on careful consideration among our editorial staff to capture both the most recent and accurate trends.