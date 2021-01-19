Airbnb joins ‘It’s a Penalty’ to combat human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

Airbnb is partnering with the global anti-trafficking group “It’s a Penalty” to combat human trafficking in Tampa as it prepares for the 2021 Super Bowl.

The partnership will prepare Airbnb hosts ahead of the Super Bowl with information and resources developed by It’s a Penalty on how to recognize signs of trafficking and how to report it.

“Hosting the Super Bowl is a huge economic boon for our state, but the possibility of quick cash from out-of-state visitors can also bring out criminals like human traffickers who profit from trafficking men, women and children,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a news release. “I want to thank Florida’s Airbnb community for joining our fight to end this abuse and exploitation. Their vigilant efforts looking for signs of potential trafficking and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement could help save a life.”

Big sporting events like the Super Bowl can increase human trafficking due to an influx of visitors. And, Florida has the third highest rate of human trafficking cases reported by state, according to leading anti-trafficking organization Polaris.

In preparation of the Super Bowl, Moody recently joined It’s a Penalty to unveil educational signage and other displays at Tampa International Airport. Multiple players from the National Football League are also participating in a public service announcement on the issue.

Uber drivers will also be displaying tags providing hotline help numbers.

During last year’s Super Bowl in Miami-Dade County, state officials made similar pushes to increase awareness. Kat Rosenblatt, a trafficking survivor, praised this year’s initiative.

Research has shown Tampa has the 12th highest rate of human trafficking reports per capita in the U.S.

The hosting service Airbnb will also be holding an anti-trafficking online workshop for hosts later this month with Polaris. The organizations have established a training curriculum for Airbnb’s global team of agents and crisis managers to support any reports of trafficking and help spot signs of possible exploitation.