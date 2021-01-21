Florida Capitol Complex closed after overnight bomb threat

Connect with us

Members of the Capitol Police Department walk down the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol as multiple law enforcement agencies stationed around the Capitol Complex as a precaution after FBI warnings of potential violence at state capitols on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat

The Tallahassee Police Department and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating.

An overnight bomb threat prompted law enforcement to close the Florida Capitol Complex on Thursday until 9 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“This morning I spoke w/ FDLE and Capitol Police,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls tweeted. “They worked through the night and early this morning to ensure the safety of the Capitol Complex. The vigilance and dedication of the Tallahassee Police Department, FDLE, FDI, our Capitol Police and all other agencies involved is deeply appreciated.”

Law enforcement cleared the building as of 6:15 a.m. Despite being deemed secure, the Capitol remains closed out of an “abundance of caution,” FDLE said.

Details about the threat are few, though FDLE said the threat was made sometime around 3 a.m.

“A bomb threat was made regarding Florida Capitol overnight,” FDLE said in an announcement. “Capitol Complex has been swept by law enforcement and explosive detecting K-9’s. No explosive devices were found & nothing suspicious identified.”

The Tallahassee Police Department and FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating the bomb threat.

FDLE said any security messages will be broadcast through an alert system and FDLE’s Twitter account.

Thursday’s bomb threat marks the end of what otherwise was an uneventful week at the Capitol.

National Guardsmen and law enforcement officers filled the Florida Capitol over the weekend after the FBI warned of a possibility of armed protests at all 50 state capitol buildings sometime this week.

Notably, tensions in Florida grew more acute Saturday when federal authorities arrested an Army veteran who plotted to confront Capitol protesters with a firearm.

The arrested Army veteran and Tallahassee resident, Daniel Baker, encouraged others to join his violent plot via his social media accounts.

Senate President Wilton Simpson has also told staff at multiple times in the last week to work from home as a safety measure.

Yet despite the FBI warning and a subsequent arrest, even Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday noted that the Florida Capitol has remained free of protests and without incident.

Two weeks ago, pro-Donald Trump rioters sieged the U.S. Capitol during a certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics.

