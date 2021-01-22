Connect with us

'A shameless practice': Ashley Moody laments 'vaccine tourism' in Florida

Florida reports another 277 COVID-19-related deaths

‘This is truly life and death for seniors.’

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday defended Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ decision to limit Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine supply to Sunshine State residents.

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees issued new guidelines on Thursday, requiring vaccine-seekers to provide proof of permanent or seasonal-residence.

Those guidelines come after  an unknown number of vaccine-seekers have reportedly traveled to Florida solely to receive a vaccine — a practice described by some as “vaccine tourism.”

Notably, Florida’s vaccine eligibility is broader than elsewhere. Vaccines in Florida are available to those 65 and older, long-term care residents, health care personnel and people considered highly vulnerable to the virus.

“This is truly life and death for seniors,” Moody said on FOX News. “But there’s a limited supply given to each state and our Governor is charged with the responsibility of protecting Floridians, our residents, full time and part-time.”

Moody stopped short of threatening prosecution or consequences during the interview. She described vaccine tourism, however, as a “shameless practice.”

Florida, meanwhile, is in its sixth week of vaccine rollout.

Earlier this month, DeSantis noted that vaccine registration hotlines have received calls from foreigners and out-of-staters.

Alternatively, the Governor also noted that snowbirds pay Florida taxes, use state medical services and stay months at a time.

The position garnered considerable criticism.

“We’re a transient state,” DeSantis contended. “You’ll have people that will be here and it’s not like they’re just on vacation for two weeks.”

Last week, Rivkees told a Senate panel that 97% of the state’s vaccine supply has gone to Floridians. Later, Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz described vaccine tourism as “abhorrent.”

Florida has administered more than 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. Of those, only 139,245 vaccine recipients have completed the two-dose series.

Among other issues is a nationally sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

DeSantis on Friday said the state is ready and waiting for more federal supplies.

“I’m confident we’re going to be able to move a heck of a lot of vaccines if we get it,” DeSantis said.

Jason Delgado is a state capital reporter at Florida Politics. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach him at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @_JasonDelgado.

