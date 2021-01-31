The Lincoln Project demands apology from Rudy Giuliani, retraction for ‘textbook act of defamation’

It appears that the showdown between a prominent group of Never Trump political consultants and one of the former President’s staunchest advocates could be headed to court.

The Lincoln Project demanded Saturday that Rudy Giuliani, who was key to the former President’s legal efforts in fruitless election challenges, retract claims that The Lincoln Project was responsible for inciting the riots at the United States Capitol Jan. 6.

A media release from the group featured what was called a “strongly worded letter to the former President’s personal attorney … demanding a retraction and full apology following the lies he spewed during a podcast with Steve Bannon last week, claiming The Lincoln Project had involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.”

The letter, sent from Matthew Sanderson of the Caplin and Drysdale Firm, reads like something that key strategist Rick Wilson might have penned himself.

“You were once a respected and respectable public figure. Rather than apologizing for your actions, you have spent the ensuing weeks deflecting blame and grasping for some way to explain your misconduct,” Sanderson chides the man once described as “America’s Mayor.”

The letter charges that, contrary to Giuliani’s claims, the former New York Mayor actually helped drive the siege of the Capitol during the certification of the Presidential election.

“You told your zealots what to do. They listened. They vandalized. They terrorized. They injured. They killed,” Sanderson contends. “You committed a textbook act of defamation … you lied,” the letter continues.

Notably, the letter stops with Giuliani. Steve Bannon, the former Trump strategist who interviewed Giuliani as he made claims the Lincoln Project had incited the insurrection, was quick to discount those assertions as they were made on his podcast.

“Hang on. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa-what are you saying ‘working for the Lincoln Project?’,” Bannon pressed Giuliani.

Giuliani has until Wednesday to retract his statement and apologize, meanwhile.

“Refuse at your peril,” warns The Lincoln Project lawyer.