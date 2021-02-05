David Hogg wants Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation, not her sympathy

David Hogg doesn’t need Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s apology.

The Parkland shooting survivor-turned-political activist spoke to CNN a day after the Georgia Congresswoman evoked his name on the House floor.

“We are continuing to call for her resignation,” Hogg said, while wearing a March For Our Lives T-shirt.

That’s after Greene, before the House voted to strip her of all committee assignments in Congress, gave a contrite speech on the floor where she acknowledged the Parkland shooting indeed happened. She also discussed a traumatic experience when she was in high school when an armed student took her campus hostage.

“I know the fear David Hogg had that day,” she said, referencing the Feb, 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Greene previously declined to retract controversial statements about the shooting being a planned event, and recently faced criticism over resurfaced video of her stalking Hogg outside Congress and calling him a coward paid by George Soros.

About Greene’s apparent change of heart on the reality of the event, Hogg told CNN,”I don’t really care.”

He told the cable outlet that if Greene truly felt apologetic, she would have withdrawn her support of conspiracy theories before having her committee assignments threatened.

“In politics and in life generally, there are a lot of immature adults in power,” he said of Greene.

But he also said that he’s not personally who deserves an apology, and that Greene owes more to the families who lost children at the Parkland shooting and at mass shootings at Sandy Hook in Connecticut and at the Las Vegas shooting.

The gun control activist also reminded most shooting deaths don’t happen in mass shootings like at his high school, but in Black and Brown communities in acts of violence that rarely earn national media coverage.

CNN also asked Hogg about news he wants to found a pillow company to compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow. Hogg said he’s working on the venture but needs to find a manufacturing partner.

“It’s very hard to find a unionized pillow manufacturer in the United States,” he said.

Hogg also said that while the company will be a for-profit venture, he wants a social enterprise component where money gets funneled to a positive cause.