Survey: Florida Politics is the most read news outlet among state lawmakers

A new survey of legislative aides found that Florida Politics was the most read news outlet among state lawmakers. Again.

CATECOMM’s 2021 Florida Legislative Aide Survey showed 86% of Florida lawmakers read Florida Politics daily — more than Facebook, Twitter, newspapers, and any other news source.

It is the second No. 1 showing in as many years for Florida Politics and it also shows continued growth. The score is up from 71% in the last survey and 43% in the first Florida Legislative Aide Survey in 2013, when we were known as SaintPetersBlog.com.

Florida Politics led Facebook, the No. 2 choice, by 12 points. Twitter ranked third with 67% of aides saying lawmakers used the social media platform daily. A few rungs down from there, below local TV news and newspaper websites, is the next named political outlet, 25 points behind Florida Politics.

The 24-hour news networks also make an appearance, as do local TV stations and hometown newspapers. More curious, however, are the 3% of aides who lawmakers regularly load up TikTok.

CATECOMM will release the full 2021 Florida Legislative Aide Survey on Wednesday. It will include questions on social media use, persuasion tactics, power players, and more. Get it first by subscribing to emails from Kevin Cate.