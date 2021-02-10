Marco Rubio says ‘criminal justice’ system, not Senate, should litigate Capitol riots

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio continues to stress his opposition to the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, suggesting Wednesday that it should be litigated elsewhere.

“The 6 Jan attack on the Capitol was far more dangerous than most realize. And we have a criminal justice system in place to address it,” Rubio tweeted.

Those comments preceded the opening of the second day of the trial by just a few minutes.

The Senator’s tweet left some open questions, including what aspects of the “attack on the Capitol” should be handled by the criminal justice system. The Senate is currently weighing one article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, regarding incitement of riot. Whether that is something the criminal justice system should handle is left open-ended.

Those who physically participated in the riots, of course, are being sought and indicted already.

The Senator’s objections to the trial continue to mount.

“Waste of time impeachment isn’t about accountability,” Rubio remonstrated last month. “It’s about demands from vengeance from the radical left. And a new ‘show’ for the ‘Political Entertainment Industry’.”

Rubio has also mused that an impeachment trial would be like “pouring gasoline onto a fire,” suggesting that it could stoke tensions in the public, and that “it’s bad for America.”

Before the trial began, the Senator conceded that Trump “bears some responsibility” for the violence inflicted by his supporters on Jan. 6, but that a Senate trial would “stir it up even more.”

The Senator has garnered criticism, including from the campaign arm of the Senate Democrats.

The Democratic Senate Campaign Committee slammed Rubio and other Republican Senators Tuesday for voting against the trial rules, contending that is “once again confirming these political opportunists are more interested in playing partisan games than upholding their oaths of office.”

For his part, the Senator spent much of Tuesday reviewing papers during the trial, and odds are good that he won’t be paying rapt attention on Wednesday or beyond either.