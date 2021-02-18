Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.18.21

Good Thursday morning.

“Ron DeSantis defends his choice of wealthy senior community for pop-up vaccine site” via Steven Lemongello of The Orlando Sentinel — A testy DeSantis blew off criticism Wednesday that the state’s latest pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site was limited to residents of wealthy neighborhoods in Manatee County, including a senior community with family ties to a major DeSantis donor. “Anyone in Manatee [County], if they don’t want us doing it, then just tell us, and we’ll make sure that we send those doses to folks who want it,” DeSantis said in response to county commissioners who asked why the “whitest and richest” portions of the county were able to access more vaccine doses than other areas.

Republicans split on Big Tech war — A proposal to crack down on so-called censorship on social media platforms has exposed a rift among top Florida Republicans. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, DeSantis and House Speaker Chris Sprowls have enthusiastically pushed for the bill, but Senate President Wilton Simpson has been more reserved. Though he believes platforms such as Facebook and Twitter “target conservatives,” he is concerned that the state Legislature doesn’t have the ability to effectively crackdown on the industry. “What I want to make sure is that we have the authority to do what we pass and to make sure it’s constitutional,” Simpson said Tuesday. “Things can sometimes sound really good … I just want to make sure when we get through the committee process, we have some very good bills.”

“Florida Democrats file rash of unemployment legislation. GOP yawns.” via Wendy Rhodes of the Palm Beach Post — A flurry of unemployment-related legislation filed by Florida Democratic lawmakers seems to be falling on deaf ears among Republican legislative leaders. Nonetheless, five bills have been filed by Democrats in the GOP-controlled state Senate and House in the past month. The bills seek a range of actions, from more than doubling the maximum weekly amount paid to those who are jobless to waiving work search requirements during a state of emergency. But Democratic state legislators say they hold little hope their measures will get much attention after the 2021 Legislative Session convenes March 2. “None,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, of the number of GOP lawmakers she thinks will support her bill to raise unemployment benefits.

Senate Democrats sponsor Nikki Fried energy proposals — A pair of energy proposals pitched by Agriculture Commissioner Fried have landed sponsors in the Senate, Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO Florida reports. Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz filed a bill (SB 1360) to set up a $10 million pilot to study battery storage at emergency shelters, hospitals, wastewater treatment plants, and other “critical” facilities. Sen. Tina Polsky introduced a bill that aims to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 100% over the next 30 years. Neither bill is expected to pass through the Republican-controlled Legislature. Still, their likely failure could open up an avenue of attack if she runs against DeSantis next year.

“Republican lawmakers explore whether to impose caps on THC in cannabis products” via Dara Kam of The News Service of Florida — As the number of medical marijuana patients in Florida continues to skyrocket, Republican lawmakers are again exploring whether to impose caps on the level of euphoria-inducing THC in cannabis products. Chris Ferguson, director of the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use, told a House panel on Tuesday that the number of qualified patients in the state has “dramatically increased” over the past two years. But the House Professions and Public Health Subcommittee also heard a lengthy presentation from Harvard University biopsychology professor Bertha Madras, a marijuana critic who warned of the dangers of high-potency cannabis.

“Senate subcommittee advances school voucher reform” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Senate subcommittee advanced a sweeping proposal on Thursday that would dramatically transform Florida’s school voucher programs. The measure, SB 48, seeks to broaden school voucher eligibility and allow parents to use taxpayer-backed education savings accounts to cover private school tuition and other costs. Sponsored by Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education advanced the proposal along a party-line vote. The 158-page bill proposes folding five voucher programs into two. The measure would transfer students receiving scholarships through the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and the Hope Scholarship Program to the Family Empowerment Scholarship.

“It will be historic in nature’: Ocoee Massacre descendants may soon receive compensation” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — Sen. Randolph Bracy is optimistic that Ocoee Massacre descendants will soon be compensated by the Florida Legislature. Speaking Wednesday at a news conference outside the Senate Chamber, Bracy told reporters Senate President Simpson and House Speaker Sprowls had signaled support ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session. “I believe that we’re going to be able to accomplish that this year,” Bracy said. “I have been in talks and negotiations with the Speaker and the Senate President about reparations, compensation.” Bracy, an Orlando Democrat, said descendants would likely receive scholarships, similar to the Legislature’s approach toward the Rosewood Massacre.

“College president search records exemption advances through second committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A legislative proposal that would provide a public records exemption for information about applicants seeking a state university or college presidential position advanced through its second Senate committee Wednesday morning. Sen. Jeff Brandes sponsored the bill. He presented it to the Senate Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability, where it passed in a 4-2 vote, splitting along party lines. The bill would create a public-records exemption for information about applicants to become university and college presidents, though information about finalists for the posts would be available.

“Senators back more money for Moffitt Cancer Center” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — A bill that would send millions of additional dollars each year to Moffitt Cancer Center glided through its first committee Wednesday morning. The proposal, SB 866, sponsored by Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, passed unanimously in the Senate Health Policy Committee. The legislation would increase the Tampa center’s share of a state cigarette tax. Under the current system, Moffitt is estimated to receive $15.6 million a year. The bill would increase Moffitt’s share of the cigarette tax from 4.4% to 7% for the next three years, and 10% after that, Hooper said. The money would otherwise go to the state’s general revenue fund.

“‘Purple Alert’ system to find missing disabled adults buzzes through first House committee” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — A House panel unanimously approved a measure Wednesday that would establish a “Purple Alert” system to help find missing adults with disabilities. The House Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee signed off on the bill with a 16-0 vote. Democratic Rep. Joe Casello is sponsoring the House measure. Rep. Matt Willhite, a Wellington Democrat, is the bill’s prime co-sponsor. “I filed this legislation in the hope of saving lives,” Casello told the panel Wednesday. Specifically, the Purple Alert system covers missing adults with “a mental or cognitive disability; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability …; a brain injury; [or] another physical, mental, or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse.”

“Proposed vehicle sales tax reduction axed due to pandemic economy” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Lawmakers have scratched an effort to reduce vehicle sales taxes by $50 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Alex Andrade removed that portion of a larger transportation bill during a House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee meeting Wednesday. The Pensacola Republican described that amendment as a fix to the bill’s “one oversight” he accidentally left in before filing the legislation. “Tax cuts of $50 per vehicle sale in a year like this are probably not recommended,” Andrade told committee members. State economists expect Florida to raise $2 billion less in general revenue over the course of the current fiscal year than the last pre-pandemic estimate.

“Should Hernando elect its school superintendent? Lawmaker says yes.” via Jeffrey Solochek of The Tampa Bay Times — Hernando County voters soon could decide whether they want to elect their school superintendent rather than keep letting School Board members pick the district’s chief executive. During the county’s legislative delegation meeting Friday, Rep. Blaise Ingoglia proposed a local bill to convert the appointed position to an elected one. The delegation, which also includes Rep. Ralph Massullo and Sen. Simpson, supported the measure. Passage would mean the superintendent job would become a partisan, political post in 2026, for the first time since 1988.

“Lawmakers give backing to seat-less bikes” via News Service of Florida — Florida lawmakers moved ahead Wednesday with tweaking a law that can lead to people receiving citations for riding bicycles without seats. The House Tourism, Infrastructure & Energy Subcommittee unanimously approved a bill (HB 353) that sponsor Brett Hage, an Oxford Republican, said is needed because people in areas such as The Villages retirement community are getting ticketed for riding bikes that are designed without seats. The bill will allow riding bicycles without seats if designed by the manufacturer to be ridden that way. According to a House bill analysis, the citation for riding a bicycle without a seat carries a base fine of $15, though the total can increase to as much as $56.50 because of additional fees.

FHCA urges lawmakers to pass health care liability protections — The Florida Health Care Association praised the House Health & Human Services Committee on Wednesday after it voted to introduce a committee bill shielding health care providers from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. Without COVID-19 liability protections, FHCA said, predatory trial attorneys who use sue and settle tactics will divert those resources away from facilities that are still working to protect their residents and strengthen their front-line workforce. FHCA Executive Director Emmett Reed said, “Our health care heroes are deserving of the liability protections that will ensure precious resources both human and financial — remain where they should be: caring for Florida’s elderly population.”

EMPOWER Patients asks Legislature to ‘stop shady PBMs’ — A coalition representing independent and neighborhood pharmacies urged the Legislature to take up pharmacy benefit manager reforms. The call for action came ahead of a Thursday morning AHCA presentation on PBMs in the House Finance and Facilities Subcommittee. “While the Florida legislature is wrestling with a massive budget shortfall, PBM reform could save the state more than $100 million. But we get it. Taking on PBMs is not an easy task. With deep pockets, these prescription drug middlemen flex their muscles to bury the fact that they are pocketing more than $113 million in taxpayer dollars, and their lack of regulatory oversight has allowed anti-competitive behavior to fester in Florida’s Medicaid system,” said Bill Mincy of EMPOWER Patients.

“DeSantis administration pushes for ‘job growth’ money” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida — As state lawmakers face a revenue shortfall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis’ administration says a request for $50 million for business incentives wouldn’t have that large of an impact on the upcoming budget. Adam Callaway, director of strategic business development at the Department of Economic Opportunity, said the Job Growth Grant Fund program’s request includes money carried over from the 2019-2020 fiscal year. That means only about half the request involves new money. “As a precaution, and because of the uncertainty of 2020, the remaining $24.4 million appropriated for that year was held in reserve through 2021,” Callaway told members of the House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.

“CA$H COWS: Tavistock, Disney and others save millions through tax break meant to help Florida farmers” via Jason Garcia of the Orlando Sentinel — At the Drive Shack golfing center in Lake Nona, golf balls struck from the three-story driving range roll to a stop not far from a few small cows grazing on a patch of pastureland and palmetto scrub. The Drive Shack cows are just one tiny piece of a much larger strategy that saved Tavistock about $10 million in property taxes last year — thanks to an agricultural tax break created 60 years ago to save Florida farmers from urban sprawl. The Lake Nona developer has plenty of company. Entities connected to Mattamy Homes saved an estimated $7.1 million last year. Walt Disney World and various Disney subsidiaries saved approximately $5.8 million.

Jimmy Patronis shares Super Bowl winnings with Tallahassee firefighters — CFO Patronis delivered Kansas City’s famous Jack Stack Barbeque to Fire Station 1 in Tallahassee. This BBQ delivery comes after Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick made good on the Super Bowl wager he made with Patronis, who bet on the Buccaneers. “Since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, our first responders have been on the front lines fighting for Floridians and I wanted to take this opportunity to reward their heroic efforts and provide them with a delicious BBQ lunch from Kansas City,” said Patronis, who doubles as State Fire Marshal. “A huge congratulations and thank you to Tom Brady, Gronk and the entire Buccaneers team for winning Super Bowl LV. This is just another reason that Florida is for winners!”

What Kevin Cate is reading — “Influential Broward Democrat sees Charlie Crist and Val Demings as the way for a party to win 2022 Governor and Senate races” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Democrats could win the 2022 contests for Florida Governor and U.S. Senate, Broward Mayor Steve Geller believes, with U.S. Reps. Crist and Demings as the party’s two candidates. Geller thinks both are likely to run next year — but doesn’t know which one will run for which office. In effect, running as a Democratic ticket at the top of the ballot, Geller said he thinks the pairing would be a winning combination. Both Crist and Demings are thinking about running statewide in 2022. They’re not the only Democratic candidates for the top two jobs next year, but they have an enormous advantage over other potential hopefuls in Geller’s view.

First on #FlaPol — “Clint Pate enters race to succeed Brad Drake in HD 5” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Pate on Wednesday entered the race for House District 5, setting up a potential three-way Republican primary for the open seat. Pate, a Graceville Republican, is the third candidate to throw his hat in the ring to succeed Rep. Brad Drake, who is term-limited and cannot run for reelection in 2022. He joins Vance Coley of Marianna and Shane Abbott of DeFuniak Springs in the race for HD 5, which covers all of Holmes, Jackson, Walton, and Washington counties and part of Bay County.

“‘Worker bee’ Ryan Wiggins defends The Lincoln Project from ‘vendettas’” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Wiggins blasted critics of The Lincoln Project for pursuing petty vendettas that have nothing to do with the people she says are fueling the Never Trump organization and the movement she says is behind it. “You are reading about selfishness and deceit on a level that is both horrifying and heartbreaking to the team of worker bees who have done and continue to do the work behind the scenes,” Wiggins declared in a tweet. Wiggins is a Republican political strategist from Pensacola specializing in crisis communications through her Full Contact Strategies firm.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida reports 7,342 new COVID-19 cases and 157 more deaths” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida reported 7,342 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and another 157 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19. The state has now reported 1,844,627 cases since the pandemic began. The seven-day average for new cases has been declining since January 8. Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%. But since Oct. 29, Florida has exceeded 5% in its widely publicized calculation. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 6.42% on Wednesday, down from 6.61% the day before. This method of calculating positivity counts new infections only, but also counts repeat negative tests, which skews the figure downward.

“Coronavirus continues widespread transmission, says Florida health official” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — While the number of COVID-19 cases continues its descent in Hillsborough County, the infection rate still indicates “active and widespread community transmission continuing,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the state Health Department for Hillsborough County, during his biweekly briefing with commissioners on Wednesday. Holt’s comments came before the latest data release showed 517 new cases in Hillsborough County over the prior 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 107,513. The county has an estimated 200,000 residents who are 65 and older. More than 110,000 residents have received vaccinations as of Feb. 12, about 30 percent of which were done by private providers. About half those residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

“DeSantis denounces new CDC school guidelines” via Jake Stofan of WFLA — The CDC has released new guidance for reopening schools amid the pandemic, but with its schools already open, Florida doesn’t intend to follow it. DeSantis called the new guidance a disgrace and said it is based on politics, not science. New CDC guidance establishes four designations for school reopening based on case rates over the past seven days. Of Florida’s 67 counties, all but Franklin County fall into the red category, which recommends fully virtual middle and high school learning. “That is a disgrace. That is not science,” said DeSantis. DeSantis denounced the CDC guidelines saying special interests are being put ahead of science.

“Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh made VIP list for COVID-19 vaccines. She put herself on it” via Jessica de Leon and Ryan Callihan of The Bradenton Herald — While she organized an exclusive pop-up vaccination site in Lakewood Ranch, Baugh created a VIP list of residents she wanted vaccinated. The list included her former neighbors, the master-planned Lakewood Ranch community developer, the developer’s father, and herself. Emails show Baugh played an integral role in organizing the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site that will provide 3,000 shots for residents in two of Manatee County’s wealthiest ZIP codes as part of the three-day event that began Wednesday morning. Baugh instructed county staff to pull only residents who had listed the ZIP codes 34202 and 34211 on their registration.

— CORONA LOCAL —

“Hillsborough reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, rising positivity rate in single-day spike” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County confirmed 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday afternoon. The new report shows a subtle spike in the county’s daily case numbers, which came in at 335 Monday and 245 on Sunday. It also coincides with a rising positivity rate that may be the first indicators of Super Bowl LV’s impact on the area. Tuesday’s positivity rate came in at 8.18%, up from the past couple of days, which reported rates of 7%. Despite the gradual rise, the county still remains under 10%, the threshold that indicates mass community spread. The county also saw nine new deaths and four additional hospitalizations in the latest report.

“Miami’s Jackson on cusp of expanding COVID vaccine to include some of those 55 and up” via Ben Conarck of the Miami Herald — After more than a month of frenzied online lotteries and ad hoc partnerships with faith leaders, Miami’s public hospital has finally seen a slackening of demand among people 65 and older for the two federally-authorized COVID vaccines. That’s led to internal conversations at Jackson Health System about whether it’s time to shift the focus to those 55 and older who have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 — a bucket of people already eligible under DeSantis’ late December executive order on vaccines, but who have struggled to find appointment slots. Jackson Health has already been vaccinating that age bracket of existing patients but hasn’t yet opened the appointments up to the public.

— CORONA NATION —

“COVID-19 cases are dropping fast. Why?” via Derek Thompson of The Atlantic — One month ago, the CDC published the results of more than 20 pandemic forecasting models. Most projected that COVID-19 cases would continue to grow through February, or at least plateau. Instead, COVID-19 is in retreat in America. New daily cases have plunged, and hospitalizations are down almost 50% in the past month. What’s behind the change? Americans’ good behavior in the past month has tag-teamed with (mostly) warming weather across the Northern Hemisphere to slow the pandemic’s growth; at the same time, partial immunity and vaccines have reduced the number of viable bodies that would allow the coronavirus to thrive. But the full story is a bit more complex.

“CDC advisers weigh second-shot delay to quicken vaccine uptake” via Anna Edney of Bloomberg — U.S. public health advisers are weighing recommendations for extending the interval between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a potential strategy for quickly getting protection to more people amid the spread of new variants. According to a person familiar with the discussions, a working group of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has debated the idea. It hasn’t been decided if the full committee will take up the issue and provide official guidance, the person said. Jose Romero, chairman of the committee and Arkansas Health Secretary, declined to comment because the deliberations are confidential.

“A next-generation coronavirus vaccine is in the works, but initial funding was denied” via David Heath of USA Today — Drew Weissman realized a year ago that even if the COVID-19 vaccines then in progress were eventually approved, it might not be enough. When Weissman, discoverer of the mRNA science behind two of the current vaccines, and a team of fellow scientists took a proposal for a more versatile COVID-19 vaccine to the National Institutes of Health for funding last May, they left empty-handed. The group had proposed research on vaccines to protect against any variant of the virus, known as a universal or pan vaccine. Weissman says their hands were tied by negative scores from the independent scientists asked to review the grant proposal.

“The CDC pledges a nearly $200 million ‘down payment’ for tracking virus variants, as lawmakers push for billions.” via Noah Weiland and Carl Zimmer of The New York Times — As lawmakers push for billions of dollars to fund the nation’s efforts to track coronavirus variants, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday a new effort to ramp up this work, pledging nearly $200 million to better identify the emerging threats. Calling it a “down payment,” the White House said that the investment would result in a significant increase in the number of positive virus samples that labs could sequence. The program is the administration’s most significant effort to date to address the looming danger of more contagious variants of the virus. A concerning variant first identified in Britain has infected at least 1,277 people in 42 states, although scientists suspect the true number is vastly higher.

“U.S. govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe” via Colleen Long of The Associated Press — Federal agents have seized more than 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies. The most recent seizures occurred Wednesday when Homeland Security agents intercepted hundreds of thousands of counterfeit 3M masks in an East Coast warehouse set to be distributed, officials said. Investigators also notified about 6,000 potential victims in at least 12 states, including hospitals, medical facilities and others who may have unknowingly purchased knockoffs, urging them to stop using the medical-grade masks.

“Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine” via The Associated Press — By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine as frustrated commanders scramble to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will persuade troops to get the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as one-third agree to the vaccine. Military leaders searching for answers believe they have identified one potential convincer: an imminent deployment. Navy sailors on ships heading out to sea last week, for example, were choosing to take the shot at rates exceeding 80% to 90%. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, vice director of operations for the Joint Staff, told Congress on Wednesday that “very early data” suggests that just up to two-thirds of the service members offered the vaccine have accepted.

“Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home problem is getting worse” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — There are three parts to the political crisis surrounding Gov. Cuomo. The most immediate was the report on Wednesday that he’d threatened a Democratic state assemblyman, Ron Kim of Queens. That the state withheld a full tally of the number of deaths from nursing home residents is the second component of the crisis surrounding Cuomo and, ultimately, perhaps the most important one. The third component of the crisis was a March advisory from the state mandating that nursing homes accept residents discharged from hospitals even if they had tested positive for the virus. Cuomo went so far as to compare his order about nursing home readmissions to what Florida was doing at the time.

—”Is Andrew Cuomo wounded enough to take down?” via Anna Gronewold of POLITICO

“From city halls, the plea for COVID-19 aid is bipartisan” via Bill Barrow of The Associated Press — The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has squeezed many city budgets and prompted mayors and local leaders to look to Washington for help. But Republicans in Washington have stood in the way of sending federal aid to cities, leaving local leaders and public employee unions worried they’ll get shortchanged as Congress negotiates the next COVID-19 response package. The GOP posture comes with political risks. In rejecting a bill with help for lower governments, Republican lawmakers may soon find themselves voting against high-profile allies.

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“U.S. retail sales rose strongly on stimulus in January” via Harriet Torry of The Wall Street Journal — U.S. shoppers boosted spending by 5.3% in January, the first monthly increase in four months, buoyed by stimulus payments that many households received in the most recent virus-relief package. Last month, consumers spent more in several areas, with furniture and electronics posting double-digit month-over-month gains, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday in its latest retail sales report. Receipts at bars and restaurants also increased 6.9% from December. January’s sales gain was significantly higher than economists expected. Forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimated that retail sales — a measure of spending at stores, vehicle dealerships, restaurants and online — increased a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in January from a month earlier.

“The perils of prolonged unemployment” via Erica Pandey of Axios — Nearly 4 million Americans have been unemployed for 27 weeks or longer — trapped in a vicious cycle that makes it harder to get back to work. Long-term unemployment during a pandemic is a double whammy. Millions are experiencing food and housing insecurity and lack health care when they need it most. “The troubling amount of long-term unemployment and its continuing rise is dangerous for the U.S. labor market,” says Nick Bunker, an economist at the jobs site Indeed. “A fast labor market recovery will help alleviate these concerns, but that bounce back is still a ways away and dependent on controlling the coronavirus.”

“Millions of jobs probably aren’t coming back, even after the pandemic ends” via Heather Long of The Washington Post — Millions of jobs that have been shortchanged or wiped out entirely by the coronavirus pandemic are unlikely to come back, economists warn, setting up a massive need for career changes and retraining in the United States. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered permanent shifts in how and where people work. Businesses are planning for a future where more people work from home, traveling less for business, or replacing workers with robots. All of these modifications mean many workers will not be able to do the same job they did before the pandemic, even after much of the U.S. population gets vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“Cities have permanently lost 400,000 jobs during COVID-19 pandemic as many shift to suburbs” via Paul Davidson of USA Today — It’s not just people who are fleeing cities for suburbs during the pandemic. So are jobs. The pandemic has wiped out about 400,000 jobs in large urban areas, with about 175,000 of the positions shifting to the suburbs and smaller cities, according to estimates by payroll processor Gusto based on an analysis of the 100,000 or so small businesses it serves. Many Americans have moved, temporarily or permanently, from big cities to less densely populated suburban and rural areas during the outbreak, largely to reduce the risk of contagion.

“Health officials say the coronavirus will likely become endemic in the next several years. What does that mean?” via Adrianna Rodriguez of USA Today — Even as cases continue to decline and more Americans receive their vaccines, the coronavirus isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, health officials say. Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the idea that COVID-19 would be eradicated in the next several years at a webinar hosted by think tank Chatham House in November. “We need to plan that this is something we may need to maintain control over chronically. It may be something that becomes endemic, that we have to just be careful about,” he said. The four common cold coronaviruses, which are considered cousins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are considered endemic in most parts of the world, including the U.S.

“COVID-19 could have a long-term impact on the brain. We need more research.” via Serena S. Spudich and David A. Hafler of The Washington Post — Understandably, the world has focused so much attention on the high mortality of COVID-19 in older populations. This has led to a more sanguine approach to precautions such as mask-wearing and social distancing among many who don’t consider themselves at high risk from the virus. Thankfully, most people who contract COVID-19 do survive the acute illness. But there might be consequences of infection that we did not originally predict. Many patients in our clinics complain months after recovering from the disease of difficulty with concentration, finding words and completing complicated tasks.

“Poll: Teachers who are back in the classroom are comfortable with it” via Marisa Fernandez of Axios — Most teachers and school staff who are back in the classroom feel comfortable with the return to in-person classes, according to recent polling from the American Federation of Teachers. Teachers who are still fully remote said they weren’t comfortable with the idea of a return to the classroom — but the teachers who have returned seem to think it’s gone just fine. The poll surveyed a representative sample of 800 AFT members, including 600 teachers and 200 other paraprofessionals and school-related personnel earlier this month. Few schools have returned to full-time in-person instruction.

“AAA survey finds COVID-19 still discouraging Floridians to travel” via Susan Giles Wantuck of WUSF — A survey said Floridians are still reluctant to travel, almost one year into the coronavirus pandemic. The top three reasons people gave for avoiding travel are fear of getting sick, fear of the coronavirus variants, and the number of COVID-19 cases. AAA says more than 68% of Floridians canceled travel plans in 2020. “Most people feel comfortable driving in their vehicle; like you said, about 70% are uncomfortable flying, and about half are leery about staying in a hotel. You know, more than half are uncomfortable traveling right now,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Joe Biden on ‘short leash’ as administration rethinks China relations” via Ana Swanson of The New York Times — Biden administration officials have tried to project a tough line on China in their first weeks in office, depicting the authoritarian government as an economic and security challenge to the United States that requires a far more strategic and calculated approach than that of the Trump administration. They have also tried to send a message: While the administration will be staffed by many familiar faces from the Obama administration, China policy will not revert to what it was a decade ago. These early efforts have not concealed the enormous challenge Biden faces in trying to formulate a strategy to deal with China when any relations with Beijing are treated as thoroughly toxic in Washington.

“Stay or go? Biden, long a critic of Afghan deployments, faces a deadline” via Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt and David E. Sanger of The New York Times — The previous two Presidents of the United States declared they wanted to pull all American troops out of Afghanistan, and they both decided in the end that they could not do it. Now Biden is facing the same issue, with a deadline less than three months away. The Pentagon, uncertain what the new commander in chief will do, is preparing variations on a plan to stay, a plan to leave, and a plan to withdraw very, very slowly. The current deadline is May 1, keeping with a much-violated peace agreement that calls for the complete withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 American forces.

“Biden to tap new labor board top cop, rescind Donald Trump apprenticeship program” via Rebecca Rainey of POLITICO — Biden will nominate Jennifer Abruzzo, an attorney with the Communications Workers of America, to become the federal labor board’s top cop, the White House said Wednesday. Abruzzo, a former deputy general counsel at the National Labor Relations Board, would replace Trump-appointed General Counsel Peter Robb, who was ousted by Biden last month in a rare executive power exercise over the labor board. But she will have to get through a Senate confirmation process that could be bruising. Ahead of a meeting with labor officials Wednesday afternoon, the White House said Biden would also revoke former President Trump’s executive order creating an industry-led apprenticeship program.

“The overwhelming lesson of the Trump era: Republicans often rebuke Trump when they have latitude” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — The Senate played host to a historic vote on Saturday, with seven members of Trump’s party voting to convict him in his second impeachment trial. One thing that won’t surprise anyone who has paid attention to Trump’s tenure: A disproportionate number of the votes came from retiring Republicans. Two of the seven who voted to convict Trump, Sens. Richard Burr and Patrick J. Toomey, had already said they wouldn’t seek reelection. Sen. Rob Portman issued one of the strongest denunciations of Trump among those who cited the alleged unconstitutionality of the proceedings in voting to acquit. Those are three of the toughest verdicts on Trump’s conduct, all from swing states and all from retiring Republicans.

“Stumbles, clashes and egos: Behind the scenes with Trump’s legal team” via Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times — Trump’s hastily assembled legal team, a mashup of political hands, a personal injury lawyer, a former prosecutor and a longtime defense lawyer, most of whom did not particularly like or trust one another, clashed, stumbled and regrouped throughout the impeachment proceeding under the watchful and sometimes wrathful eye of its client. The result was an airplane held together with duct tape as it tried to land. Several lawyers who had represented him in his past impeachment clarified they would not be involved this time. Other high-end white-collar defense lawyers were afraid to work for him because of the political backlash and fears that Trump would refuse to pay his legal bills.

“Rudy Giuliani not currently representing Trump ‘in any legal matters,’ adviser says” via Jim Acosta and Paul LeBlanc of CNN — Trump‘s longtime personal attorney, Giuliani, is “not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told CNN on Tuesday. The former New York City Mayor was the face of Trump’s failed bid to overturn the presidential election results, but his legal work with the former President dates back years. In a tweet, Miller said that Giuliani remained an “ally and a friend” and is not representing Trump only because there are no pending cases in which he’s involved. Trump had signaled frustration with Giuliani last month after becoming the first President in U.S. history to be impeached twice. He told his staff to stop paying Giuliani’s legal fees.

“Promotions for female generals were delayed over fears of Trump’s reaction” via Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper of The New York Times — Last fall, the Pentagon’s most senior leaders agreed that two top generals should be promoted to elite four-star commands. For then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the tricky part was that both of the accomplished officers were women. Esper and General Milley worried that if they even raised their names, Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost of the Air Force and Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson of the Army, the Trump White House would replace them with their own candidates before leaving.

“Watching Trump go down” via Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine — Mayor Marty Small positioned himself before a local TV camera, the casino right over his shoulder. Growing up, he said, he’d attended WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V, events the Trump Plaza sponsored in 1988 and 1989, just before its financial decline. Small had been hyping the demolition for weeks, even distributing on social media a flyer that looked more like a movie poster than a news release, with the casino decorated by a flaming stick of dynamite and a ribbon of caution tape. The casino was still, and then it wasn’t. One side fell first, sending the rest into a slinky motion, until it was melted into pieces.

“Rush Limbaugh created the politics that Trump used to win the White House” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Limbaugh was Trump before Trump. In fact, Limbaugh helped create Trump’s pathway to the presidency, whether the former President ever recognized it or not. Limbaugh’s show went national in 1988, back when Trump was just a real estate developer. His approach to politics was a now-familiar one, littered with sweeping disparagements of his political opponents, unfettered by any traditional sense of propriety. When Limbaugh had a television show in the early 1990s, his executive producer was a fellow named Roger Ailes. Ailes went on to be the founder of Fox News. But you don’t have to take our word for it. After Republicans won the House for the first time in decades in the 1994 midterms, Limbaugh’s influence was explicitly acknowledged.

—“Limbaugh dies at 70; turned talk radio into a right-wing attack machine” via Robert D. McFadden and Michael M. Grynbaum of The New York Times

“Marco Rubio backs Haitian American lawyer for Miami U.S. Attorney. But candidate field is growing” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Although the Republican Party lost the presidency and the power to pick U.S. attorneys, Rubio still can wield considerable influence over the selection of the next top federal prosecutor in South Florida. In a key move, sources close to Rubio say, the Senator has privately signaled support for a Haitian American lawyer considered the Biden administration’s front-runner — Markenzy Lapointe, a Black Miami lawyer and Marine veteran who once worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. But Lapointe isn’t the only candidate to emerge. Among them are former South Florida federal prosecutors Jacqueline Arango, Andres Rivero and David Buckner, along with Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

“Judge refuses to ban Capitol riot suspect from Twitter and Facebook” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — A federal magistrate judge has turned down prosecutors’ effort to block a man accused of participating in the Capitol riot from using Twitter and Facebook, but ordered him to end his involvement with a business he founded that the Justice Department says promotes and glorifies violent protests. The defendant, John Sullivan of Utah, has maintained that he attends raucous demonstrations as a journalist, sharing videos through his Insurgence USA website and social media platforms. Sullivan’s defense attorney even filed invoices with the court showing that CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm $35,000 last month for rights to video he filmed of chaotic scenes outside and inside the Capitol.

“FBI, other agencies issue warnings after Oldsmar water system attack” via Malena Carollo of The Tampa Bay Times — An advisory published by several federal agencies offered new insights on how an attacker might have accessed a system that allowed them to potentially contaminate Oldsmar’s water supply. The advisory detailed an unnamed water supply agency that was hit by a cyberattack, the attack date, and details that match what was publicly disclosed about the Oldsmar incident. The FBI authored it, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center. Earlier this month, an attacker significantly increased levels of lye in the Oldsmar water treatment system remotely.

“‘My daughter’s legacy’: Fred Guttenberg promotes scholarship program to honor Jaime Guttenberg” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, Jaime, in the 2018 Parkland shooting, is urging high school students to apply to a scholarship program launched in Jaime’s honor. Guttenberg launched that effort last year through his 501(c)(3) organization, Orange Ribbons For Jaime. Applications will be open through March 15 for this year’s set of scholarships. “Her life was about helping other kids, especially those who had special needs or who were bullied, because she just thought it was wrong,” Guttenberg said of his daughter in a talk with Florida Politics. While Guttenberg has been a vocal activist pushing for increased gun regulations following the deadly 2018 shooting, he says promoting Jaime’s scholarship program is his long-term priority.

“Court backs health department in attorney fees fight” via News Service of Florida — A divided appeals court said Wednesday the Florida Department of Health does not need to pay the legal fees of a company that successfully challenged the agency over a rule related to medical-marijuana licenses. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a 2019 ruling by Administrative Law Judge Garnett Chisenhall that said the department should pay $50,000 in attorney fees and $3,828 in costs to Louis Del Favero Orchids, Inc. Chisenhall’s ruling came after another administrative law judge, R. Bruce McKibben, said the department did not properly carry out a 2017 state law that gave preference to the citrus industry for as many as two medical-marijuana licenses.

“Brevard Commissioners mocked a journalist. Now, one official says they’re getting threats.” via Bianca Padro Ocasio of the Miami Herald — The Brevard County Commission has drawn national ire since drafting a resolution mocking an editorial page journalist that passed unanimously last week — an action a commissioner now claims has prompted threats from political fanatics. The document in question targeted Isadora Rangel, the former opinion writer at the Gannett-owned Florida Today newspaper who recently joined the Miami Herald’s editorial board. In an emailed statement to the Herald, Commissioner Bryan Lober said that what prompted the resolution was years of “highly partisan treatment” from Florida Today, including claims that the attacks against him from the newspaper were malicious. Lober did not respond when asked for evidence that showed a link between the threats and media attention from the resolution.

“‘Shockingly exorbitant’: Advisors to ex-Orange appraiser Rick Singh sued over severance deals” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Three former high-ranking advisers to Singh got “golden parachute” deals from the ousted Orange County property appraiser before he left office that could net them a combined $318,000 from taxpayers, according to a lawsuit filed by Singh’s successor, Amy Mercado. Singh signed the special agreements, which Mercado’s suit seeks to invalidate, on Sept. 30, about six weeks after Mercado trounced him in the Democratic primary. Mercado said she learned about the unusual severance arrangements after reorganizing the Property Appraiser’s Office and eliminating high-paying posts.

“Miami offers cash, guidance to help landlords protect affordable housing from climate change” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — In Miami-Dade County, the most expensive metro area in the nation, the people least equipped to handle the twin threats of strengthening hurricanes and rising sea levels are residents of the slim stock of affordable housing. A new program — Keep Safe Miami — is designed to offer a carrot to the people in power to actually do something about it: landlords. The program centers around an online tool that informs owners of multifamily buildings of the risks they face and possible solutions, as well as tips on where to find federal and state grants and loans to pay for it. That could include anything from elevating an air conditioner to installing impact windows to raising the entire building.

“Election 2021: What you need to know in Tequesta, Juno Beach” via Julius Whigham II of The Palm Beach Post — Two candidates seeking political office for the first time will face each other in the race to fill the Tequesta village council seat being vacated by retiring Mayor Abby Brennan. Harrison Vaughn, a risk management consultant, will face Molly Young, an owner representative for private clients in the commercial real estate development and construction industry, for Tequesta Council Seat 2 in the March 9 municipal election. The seat currently is held by Brennan, who announced that she would retire at the end of her term in April. It is the only race on the ballot for Tequesta as Vice Mayor Kyle Stone secured another term in Council Seat 4 when no candidates filed to run against him.

“Former Florida DBPR lawyer gets 7 1/2 years in prison for child porn” via Jeff Burlew of The Tallahassee Democrat — A former attorney for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison on child pornography charges. David Wayne Aring was sentenced Tuesday at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee. He earlier pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. Investigators found thousands of files of child pornography, some depicting the victimization of infants and toddlers. His desktop computer contained thousands of additional images, which he downloaded through peer-to-peer file sharing.

“Palm Bay is a new ‘superstar city’” via Jennifer A. Kingson of Axios — As the pandemic prompts people to move from pricey superstar cities to mid-tier ones where life is cheaper and easier, traditional powerhouses are being upstaged by smaller places on economic vitality. Palm City enters the Milken Institute’s annual ranking of big metropolitan areas with the best regional economies at No. 2, behind Provo, Utah. Large cities in the Intermountain West and South are outperforming many areas on the coasts, mainly due to higher levels of short-term job growth and more affordable housing, Milken said. This seismic shift can be a boon to the smaller cities that prosper — attracting more companies, capital and citizens — but can also have deleterious effects on the qualities people cherish about them, like affordability and middle-class values.

What Anthony Pedicini is reading — “Knight Parade, another Gasparilla event, also canceling this year” via Sharon Kennedy Wynne of The Tampa Bay Times — The Gasparilla-season nighttime party that marches down the streets of Ybor City, known as the Krewe of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade, announced on Wednesday that it is canceling its annual event because of coronavirus concerns. The announcement comes one day after the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates and the Children’s Parade scratched plans for April parades and said they would wait until next year. The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago, named after Saint James, Spain’s patron saint, has been crowning a king and holding a parade in Ybor since 1972. It was started by some of the historic district’s leading business owners, including Cesar Gonzmart, the Columbia restaurant owner. It was founded to honor Ybor City’s Latin heritage and diverse culture.

What Mike Waltz is reading — “Pull the U.S. from the 2022 Beijing Olympics” via Ellen Bork of The Bulwark — The Biden administration has signaled that, like the Trump administration before it, it will take a tough line on China. The differences between the Biden administration and the Trump administration on China, senior officials have suggested, are likely to be differences of style, not substance. With the opening ceremony less than a year away, the administration says it has no plans to support boycotting or moving the Games despite China’s grotesque human rights abuses at home and economic and military aggression abroad. Sending American athletes and officials to the Olympic Games in Beijing next year would render incoherent U.S. efforts to contest Beijing’s abuses at home and assertiveness abroad.

“NASA’s success is critical to our nation’s future” via Marco Rubio for Florida Today — On Feb. 18, NASA’s Perseverance rover and Mars Helicopter complete their 203-day voyage from Cape Canaveral to the surface of Mars, where the probes will search for potential traces of past life and scout out future routes to explore the Red Planet. It’s the latest in over 60 years of accomplishments for NASA, a decades-running source of pride and unity for our nation. Space exploration has created tens of thousands of jobs in Florida alone. It has spawned entire new sectors of advanced manufacturing, generating amazing technological innovations in our state. Today, the responsibility falls on the Biden administration and Congress to make sure NASA and our commercial space industry have the resources and opportunities they need.

“DeSantis’ unchecked hubris on display again” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — Seniors who live in Manatee County’s Lakewood Ranch community will receive 3,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect against COVID-19. Good for them. Naturally, DeSantis went there Wednesday to announce the deal. But he should have had an answer ready because reporters were certain to ask why two wealthy ZIP codes got the vaccine before less-affluent parts of the county. If he did have that ready answer, I doubt he would have said, well, this. “If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, we are totally fine doing this in counties that want it,” DeSantis said.

“Jared Moskowitz reached across Florida’s deep political divide. That’s all too rare” via the Miami Herald editorial board — When Moskowitz steps down in April from his job as the head of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, the state will lose a political rarity. As the lone Democrat running a state agency, Moskowitz has demonstrated that it’s still possible to work across party lines. As the state’s COVID vaccine logistics chief, he has navigated the political landscape with a Republican Governor, a Republican-controlled Legislature and Trump hovering overhead. In these political times, that deserves a medal. His sense of bipartisanship also deserves to be emulated — starting in the Governor’s Mansion.

“Florida’s leaders must fight for the ‘For the People Act’” via Anna Eskamani for Florida Politics — Last fall, our state was a hotbed of fights over voter suppression and intimidation — from reports of threats and disinformation aimed at voters of color, to a lawsuit filed when our online registration system crashed and deadlines weren’t extended, to last-minute confusion sowed by state officials over ballot drop boxes. It is time to do something about it — for Florida and every state where people want to vote, and others with entrenched power are trying to stop them. And very soon, we will have a window of opportunity at the national level with the For the People Act.

“Jacksonville ignores its problems, but spends lavishly on political campaigns” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Campaigns for Jacksonville mayor since 2015 have raised and spent more than $15 million, much of it from a relatively small and familiar group of wealthy powerbrokers, with the trend lines pointing toward even more expensive city races in the future. The $15 million is only a partial accounting of the tremendous sums spent on races for only a single City Hall office. It doesn’t include spending by the state and local political parties on behalf of candidates, which is considerable, nor does it account for more obscure political spending that routinely takes place but is harder to track.

“COVID-19 makes canceling Gasparilla a sensible move” via The Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Who could blame Ye Mystic Krewe for canceling the annual Gasparilla parade? The Krewe acknowledged that holding an event that can attract hundreds of thousands of people during a pandemic outweighed the benefits. We could all use a good party, the fun distraction provided by fake pirates, and a raucous parade. But COVID-19 remains an unwanted guest, and giving the virus a target-rich environment full of revelers jammed elbow-to-elbow wasn’t worth the risk. On Tuesday, they called off the event until next year. They couldn’t envision a way to control the usually huge crowd’s size or keep people safely distanced.

Gov. DeSantis faces accusations of using vaccination sites to reward his political donors. He just presided over the opening of a new pod serving the whitest and wealthiest areas in Manatee County. The Governor was offended when local officials asked why he chose that site.

Also, on today’s Sunrise:

— DeSantis’ response drew a stern rebuke South Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

— Agriculture Commissioner Fried also piled on … calling the Governor’s actions troubling and potentially illegal.

— There’s a problem with Florida’s vaccine supply. DeSantis says we’re short because of the winter storm.

— A research professor at the University of Florida warns that we need to pay more attention to the U.K. variant of COVID 19 because there’s more in Florida than any other state … and it’s nastier than the original.

— A Senate committee approves a bill exempting presidential searches at public universities from the Sunshine Law. The bill’s sponsor says they might as well because universities have already found a way around it.

— There’s a ruckus over free speech on campus. Things got mighty tense in the House Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee.

— And finally, two Florida Men tried to get out of wearing a mask by claiming to be federal agents. Then they got to meet a real one.

“Jaguars switching back to teal as primary home jersey color” via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union — For their first 16 years as a franchise, teal was the Jaguars’ primary color for their home jerseys until they changed to black during Week 4 of the 2012 season. The Jaguars announced Wednesday they are returning to teal as their primary color for the start of the Urban Meyer era this upcoming season. The switch came after the Jaguars posted a series of cryptic tweets before announcing if they get 21,000 retweets to make teal primary, they would make it happen. Making the switch to teal as our primary uniform color allows us to celebrate that history while kicking off a new era of Jaguars football.”

“Retailers trade Fifth Ave. for Worth Ave. as Palm Beach scene thrives with Americans heading South” via Lauren Thomas of CNBC — Retailers, restaurants and other business owners want to be where the people are. And people are moving to South Florida in droves. Some are taking a temporary retreat during the COVID-19 pandemic, away from the cold weather up North. Others are making a longer-term change, and businesses are following by committing to decadeslong leases. At Rosemary Square, an outdoor shopping mall situated close to downtown West Palm Beach, a West Elm furniture store and Urban Outfitters are slated to open in the coming months. They’ll be joined by a slew of new eateries, including a recently opened, local fast-casual taco shop, health-driven chain True Food Kitchen and the hip plant-based restaurant Planta.

