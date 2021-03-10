March 9, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Marybeth Henderson staves off challenge from Jeffrey Neal in Redington Shores mayoral race
Image via Town of Redington Shores.

Kelly HayesMarch 9, 20214min0
Redington shores
The town was one of several Pinellas cities with elections on the ballot Tuesday.

Incumbent Redington Shores Mayor MaryBeth Henderson won reelection Tuesday night against City Commissioner Jeffrey Neal.

Henderson claimed a resounding victory with 61% of the vote. She has been Mayor of Redington Shores for the past seven years.

Her top priorities include continuing to renourish the beaches by working with other local mayors and improving public safety through community policing and strict fiscal oversight, according to her campaign page. She also plans to improve the town’s flood system and invest in green spaces and libraries.

Neal is a veteran and general contractor who has been a resident of Pinellas County for decades. He decided to run for Mayor in order to maintain the atmosphere of the beach community that was created many years ago, according to his campaign page.

Neal vacated his seat on the Commission to run for Mayor. Two political newcomers ran to replace him — Mario Estrada and Lucinda Krouk.

Krouk won with a comfortable 59% of the vote.

Krouk, who formerly worked for Marriott’s Management Services Division before moving to Redington Shores in 2010, is an active volunteer in the community. She has served on the local Human Resource Committee and the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Krouk had Henderson’s backing. Her campaign priorities include preparing for future storms and flooding events, as well as other resiliency efforts, according to her campaign page.

Estrada is a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who retired to Florida. Estrada ran to increase his active involvement in the community by becoming commissioner “with the goal of preserving the small-town enchanted feel we currently possess,” according to a report from TBN Weekly.

The town’s District 4 Commission seat was not on the ballot, as incumbent William Krajewski ran unopposed.

Post Views: 32

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIncumbents, former Commissioner elected to Safety Harbor City Commission

nextMatt Gaetz joins #FreeBritney campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories