Marybeth Henderson staves off challenge from Jeffrey Neal in Redington Shores mayoral race

Incumbent Redington Shores Mayor MaryBeth Henderson won reelection Tuesday night against City Commissioner Jeffrey Neal.

Henderson claimed a resounding victory with 61% of the vote. She has been Mayor of Redington Shores for the past seven years.

Her top priorities include continuing to renourish the beaches by working with other local mayors and improving public safety through community policing and strict fiscal oversight, according to her campaign page. She also plans to improve the town’s flood system and invest in green spaces and libraries.

Neal is a veteran and general contractor who has been a resident of Pinellas County for decades. He decided to run for Mayor in order to maintain the atmosphere of the beach community that was created many years ago, according to his campaign page.

Neal vacated his seat on the Commission to run for Mayor. Two political newcomers ran to replace him — Mario Estrada and Lucinda Krouk.

Krouk won with a comfortable 59% of the vote.

Krouk, who formerly worked for Marriott’s Management Services Division before moving to Redington Shores in 2010, is an active volunteer in the community. She has served on the local Human Resource Committee and the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Krouk had Henderson’s backing. Her campaign priorities include preparing for future storms and flooding events, as well as other resiliency efforts, according to her campaign page.

Estrada is a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who retired to Florida. Estrada ran to increase his active involvement in the community by becoming commissioner “with the goal of preserving the small-town enchanted feel we currently possess,” according to a report from TBN Weekly.

The town’s District 4 Commission seat was not on the ballot, as incumbent William Krajewski ran unopposed.