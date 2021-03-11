Bill banning ‘disability abortions’ clears first committee hurdle

A bill that would ban disability abortions in Florida cleared its first committee stop on Thursday.

The Professions & Public Health Subcommittee OK’d the bill (HB 1221) with an 11-7 party-line vote. Rep. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, is the bill sponsor.

Grall’s proposal would prohibit a physician from performing an abortion if they know or should know that a woman’s decision is based on a test result or diagnosis that suggests a disability.

The bill makes exceptions for abortions deemed necessary to save a woman’s life.

It also extends immunity to a woman if they violate or conspire to violate the provision.

“For those of you that feel as strongly as we do that abortion is health care, there are many of us that don’t feel that the killing of a child can ever be health care,” Grall said.

According to the bill, the prohibition would apply to defects, diseases and disorders including but not limited to:

— A physical disability

— A mental or intellectual disability

— A physical disfigurement

— Scoliosis

— Dwarfism

— Down syndrome

— Albinism.

— Amelia

— A physical or mental disease

The bill drew stiff opposition from Democrats and civil liberty activists.

Democratic Rep. Michelle Rayner of St. Petersburg voted against the proposal.

She fears the legislation would disproportionally impact minority communities.

“As a woman who works in dependency court, I can tell you that black kids are not getting adopted,” Rayner said. “And I can tell you that black kids with disabilities are not getting adopted.”

Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore of Boca Raton also voted against the measure.

She expressed concerns over the bill’s intent.

“This is not about people with disabilities or fetuses with disabilities,” Skidmore said. “It’s a cloak that we have wrapped around infringement on a woman’s right to choose, for health care, to choose an abortion.”

If passed, Florida would join nine other states in the prohibition.

Notably, ongoing legal challenges are ongoing in seven of the nine states, according to a staff analysis.

The bill passed with an amendment proposed by Grall.

The amendment, among other pursuits, would require a health care provider that tests for prenatal genetic disorders to distribute education information for patients.

It would also require the Department of Health to annually publish “evidenced-based” information about disorders as well as provide details about community resources.

Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando called the amendment insulting, arguing that the Legislature has “no business” regulating abortions.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando, a former Planned Parenthood employee, said the Legislature needs to be more supportive of women.

“That’s what this legislature shouldn’t be doing,” Eskamani said. “Not shaming someone and then putting a pamphlet in their hands and telling them good luck.”

Grall’s proposal moves next to the Health & Human Services Committee.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

“The practice of destroying those that are or may be disabled is detrimental and contrary to our culture and our values,” Grall concluded in her closing remarks.