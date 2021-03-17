March 17, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Gov. Ron DeSantis signals support for fully-funded Bright Futures
Image via Colin Hackley.

Jason DelgadoMarch 17, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis wants high-quality civics education, no ‘critical race theory’

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel OK’s Lauren Book bill automatically suspending doctors arrested on child porn

CoronavirusHeadlines

Travel industry estimates final tally of 2020 losses at $1.1 trillion

FLAPOL030221CH065
DeSantis said he hopes the Legislature "follows suit."

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday seemingly distanced himself from a Republican proposal that would fundamentally change the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Sponsored by Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley of Ocala, the bill (SB 86) seeks to limit Bright Futures scholarships to degrees with higher job prospects.

Proponents of the measure argue the change will help guide students toward more promising career fields and benefit the state’s economy in the long run.

Critics, including many Democrats, contend the bill would pull students away from their passions and possibly draw them away from higher education.

Speaking at a press conference in Naples, DeSantis signaled his stance on the measure.

“I think Bright Futures is something that Florida families have relied upon,” DeSantis said. “It’s something that I support. I fully funded it in my budget, and we hope the Legislature follows suit on that as well.”

The Republican Governor’s remarks come a day after the Senate Education Committee narrowly advanced the bill.

Notably, Baxley’s proposal appeared before lawmakers after Republicans rewrote the bill under increasing pressure, particularly from students.

Despite some revisions, opponents to the bill remained firm in their opposition Tuesday.

Committee members heard oppositional testimony from roughly 70 speakers including student government presidents.

The bill calls on the Board of Governors (BOG) to create an annual list of ineligible degree programs.

If students wish to earn more than 60 credit hours under the scholarship, they’d need to select a major not identified by the BOG.

The bill also includes a provision that would tie tuition payments to the state budget.

That provision, which would remove the 75% or 100% tuition guarantee, is a sticking point for many students.

Baxley’s proposal moves next to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and Senate Appropriations Committee.

If signed into law, the proposal would impact the 2022-23 academic year.

Post Views: 173

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'A coordinated bullying effort': Opponents of House bill targeting transgender athletes flood first committee

nextTravel industry estimates final tally of 2020 losses at $1.1 trillion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories