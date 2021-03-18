March 18, 2021
Influence MagazinePodcasts
   

Moment of silence bill passes House for second year in a row

Haley BrownMarch 18, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation to expand law enforcement drone use passes Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate approves bill to ease burdens on craft distilleries

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis takes virus victory lap, says national media is starting to ‘admit’ he’s right

moment of silent for expressing the condolence for respecting the lost of love one during mourning ceremony in funeral
Critics argue the inclusion should be left to school boards.

Rep. Randy Fine’s bill requiring a moment of silence in public schools passed the House floor on a mostly party line vote of 94-24.

It’s not the first time. The bill is similar to legislation passed on the House floor in a prior Session that died in the Senate. That time it was sponsored by Rep. Kim Daniels.

This year’s effort (HB 529) would require a one- to two-minute moment of silence at the start of the school day in K-12 classrooms in public schools.

“Every child can benefit from a time, whether you’re Jewish or Christian or you don’t believe in God at all, every child will benefit from this time to be centered before the beginning of the day,” Fine told the House Education and Employment Committee Wednesday.

On the House floor Thursday, Fine said what a child does with that time is entirely up to the student. The only requirement is they are quiet.

Under the bill, teachers and other students cannot instruct the child how to use the moment of silence, but teachers can encourage students to have a discussion about how to use the moment of silence with their parents or guardians.

Current law allows but does not require schools to set aside up to two minutes each day or each week to give students the opportunity for prayer or meditation.

Detractors of the bill said the decision to implement a moment of silence should be left to school boards.

“The simple fact is that this not entirely unreasonable procedure is already permitted,” Rep. Joseph Gellar said. “What we have works. Every single county has the right to do this, their school boards just have to take a vote. Why are we in the business of telling counties that don’t want to do this that they have to do this?”

Gellar voted against the bill.

“I don’t really care about the rights of the local school boards. I care about the rights of our kids and their parents to have this time,” Wright said.

Senate companion legislation (SB 282) sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley is on its second of three committees. Next up is the Judiciary committee.

Post Views: 2

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at haleyibrown@gmail.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislation to expand law enforcement drone use passes Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories