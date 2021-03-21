March 21, 2021
Floridians to begin receiving additional unemployment weeks
Floridians will soon begin receiving additional weeks of unemployment benefits.

The American Rescue Plan extends unemployment programs through Labor Day.

Starting Monday, Floridians will begin receiving additional weeks of unemployment benefits because of the federal stimulus.

People receiving checks through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Program or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs will be able to receive additional weeks of unemployment benefits through Labor Day, Sept. 6. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) administers unemployment benefits in the state.

“The Department is working diligently to fully implement program extensions for claimants receiving PUA, and these updates should be made available soon,” DEO said in a tweet.

PEUC provides additional weeks to claimants who have exhausted the benefits in their state unemployment program. Meanwhile, PUA provides benefits to jobless workers who otherwise do not qualify for their state unemployment program — such as self-employed, part-time and gig workers.

Claimants should continue to request their benefit payments as weeks become available in their CONNECT account if they remain unemployed.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 for people eligible for the state Reemployment Assistance program, has also been extended through Sept. 6.

Both PEUC and PUA benefits were set to end on April 10. FPUC ended March 13.

The extended benefits come as part of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act. President Joe Biden signed the act into law on March 11.

Floridians can manage their unemployment through the state’s CONNECT system. The portal is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, new claims can be filed online 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

DEO is continuing to waive the waiting week, work search and work registration requirements through April 24 at Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ request.

The American Rescue Plan also waives federal taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits that an individual collected in 2020. However, that only applies to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income in 2020 was less than $150,000.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics.

