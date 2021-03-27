Duke Energy Foundation gives $100K to new water exhibit at Florida Museum

The Duke Energy Foundation is donating $100,000 to the Florida Museum of Natural History in honor of World Water Day.

The donation will help fund a portion of a new exhibit at the museum coined “The Story of Florida Water,” which will present the history and future of Florida waterways.

“Duke Energy is proud to support the Florida Museum of Natural History and its future ‘Water Lab’ as part of the new ‘Story of Florida Water’ exhibit,” Melissa Seixas, president of Duke Energy Florida, said in a news release. “Water is essential to the life and economy of Florida. And at Duke Energy, we continuously look for sustainable ways to more effectively use this important natural resource that makes Florida a special place to live and work.”

The donation will fund the new exhibit’s “Water Lab” experience, which will include a simulated glass-bottom boat ride mimicking a ride down some of Florida’s most notable waterways while educating visitors on healthy and at-risk springs.

The complete exhibit will also feature immersive components that look at Florida’s water resources, examine the critical role water plays in the state’s developing history and provide ways Floridians can make a difference.

Construction for the new exhibit is expected to begin in 2022.

“As the state natural history museum, we believe we must inspire and empower our visitors to become informed stewards of Florida’s critical water resources,” Darcie MacMahon, Florida Museum director of exhibits and public programs, said in a news release. “We are confident the exhibit will promote awareness, create appreciation and inspire action.”

The museum has also conducted a visitor survey in order to involve visitors in the exhibit’s development and design process.

“‘The Story of Florida Water’ exhibit will raise awareness about Florida’s most important resource and inspire behaviors that will preserve this asset for future generations,” Julie Waters, Florida Museum exhibit coordinator, said in a news release.