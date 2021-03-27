Duke Energy commits $300K to support internship programs for minority students

The Duke Energy Foundation has announced a three-year commitment of $300,000 to support internships for college students of color.

The power company, in an effort to encourage more career opportunities in energy, government, law and politics, is providing the funds to four organizations that will award the scholarships to qualified students.

“We all have a role and responsibility to participate in advancing justice and equity. That requires a further commitment to help address the systemic issues our communities face,” Katherine Neebe, vice president of Duke Energy, said in a news release. “We are excited to help support promising young professionals, many who are from the communities we serve, as they learn and grow from their experiences in energy and environmental policy.”

The funding will be provided to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) Summer Internship Program, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Congressional Internship Program, North Carolina Central University School of Law and the South Carolina Washington Semester Program.

The CBCF started its internship program nearly 40 years ago in order to address the underrepresentation of African Americans in professional staff positions on Capitol Hill.

“CBCF is proud to partner with Duke Energy to provide deserving students an opportunity to work on Capitol Hill, directly with members of the Congressional Black Caucus,” said CBCF President and CEO Tonya Veasey in a news release.

The CHCI Congressional Internship Program provides undergraduate students with a paid placement in a congressional office, along with focused leadership training one day a week.

“We are inspired by the students who participate in our Congressional Internship Program,” Marco Davis, CHCI president and CEO, said in a news release. “This transformational experience helps our participants continue to evolve as leaders and further contribute to creating positive change in their communities.”

The NCCU School of Law public interest internship program is available to current NCCU law students. Similarly, the South Carolina Washington Semester Program selects students attending schools in the state to intern mostly in congressional offices.

The recipient organizations will choose students this spring to participate in virtual summer internship programs in 2021.