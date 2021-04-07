   

60 Minutes stands by report on Ron DeSantis vaccine rollout

Jacob OglesApril 7, 20215min0

Related Articles

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Rick Scott doesn’t defend Ron DeSantis over 60 Minutes ‘hit job’

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

Progressive groups launch video attacking Ron DeSantis alliance with ‘COVID quacks’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.7.21

60 Minutes
The Governor called the piece a biased smear. Producers say the story "speaks for itself."

Producers for 60 Minutes stood by a controversial report on Gov. Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement Wednesday.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy shared the provided statement on Twitter.

“When Florida state data revealed people of color were vaccinated at a much lower rate than their wealthier neighbors, 60 MINUTES reported the facts surrounding the vaccines rollout, which is controlled by the governor,” the statement reads.

The statement addressed allegations the television magazine program presented a biased account of vaccine distribution in Florida. It left unaddressed accusations the network had not backed up accusations about a pay-to-play motivation behind a state contract with Publix for administering vaccines.

It also did not address a heavily edited clip of a press conference, including an angry response to a 60 Minutes journalist at a press conference that left out portions where the Governor laid out the timeline for vaccine contracts.

DeSantis has since attacked the piece as a “smear.”

Producers did push back at criticism from Florida officials, including prominent Democrats like Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner

“We requested and conducted interviews with dozens of sources and authorities involved. We requested an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis, he declined; We spoke to State Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz twice but he declined to be interviewed on camera until well after our deadline. The idea we ignored their perspective is untrue,” the 60 Minutes statement reads. “Counter to his statement yesterday, we also spoke on the record with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner.”

The program took credit for spurring a national conversation about the Governor, who increasingly appears to have presidential ambitions.

“For over 50 years, the facts reported by 60 Minutes have often stirred debate and prompted strong reactions,” the statement closes. “Our story Sunday night speaks for itself.”

After the program ran, footage comparing the clip of a press conference to unedited footage from the Florida Channel went viral. In the extended footage, the Governor says the state had contracts with Walgreens and CVS, who worked with long-term care facilities starting in mid-December. Later, Publix partnered with the state for a trial program. The federal government has worked with Walmart and vaccines are now being administered by a number of partners including Winn Dixie, CVS and Walgreens.

Moskowitz has maintained campaign donations to DeSantis had nothing to do with the selection of Publix for the program.

Post Views: 166

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProgressive groups launch video attacking Ron DeSantis alliance with 'COVID quacks'

nextDarren Soto calls for accountability on $8B CARES Act funding in meeting with Florida Senate Dems

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories