‘Intellectual diversity’ on college campuses measure heads to Governor’s desk

The Legislature has passed a bill calling for a survey of the ideological beliefs of Florida’s university and college professors, and it is now heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ desk.

The Republican-led Senate voted 23-15 Wednesday to pass the measure after minimal discussion. The chamber had given the bill its initial approval Thursday after lengthy debate.

That followed the House’s 77-42 vote last month.

The bill (HB 233), filed by Republican Rep. Spencer Roach, would require the State Board of Education to conduct an annual assessment on the viewpoints of college professors in order “to assess the status of intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.” The Board of Governors would annually compile and publish the survey.

“That survey could shape whatever actions a university President may want to take or whatever action a future legislative body may want to take as a result of that survey,” Roach said during the House deliberations.

The legislation comes as conservatives complain about a so-called liberal indoctrination of students. But in discussions Thursday, Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues, who is shepherding the legislation through the Senate, opposed assertions that the effort is political.

Critics of the bill, including college faculty across the state, say it would have a chilling effect on free speech. But conservatives argue it protects their speech, which they say is often suppressed.

Under the bill, school leadership also couldn’t “shield” students from all free speech protected under the First Amendment. State schools and governing bodies could not limit students’ access to ideas and opinions they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable or offensive.

The bill authorizes the recording of lectures without consent, but limits content for personal education, or in connection with a complaint or as evidence in a criminal or civil procedure. The recording can only be published with the lecturer’s consent. Doing so without consent could result in a lawsuit.

During the House vote, Democratic Rep. James Bush joined Republicans, except Rep. Rene Plasencia who voted no, in supporting the bill. In the Senate, Democratic Sen. Lori Berman voted yes while Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley voted no.