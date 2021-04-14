   

TECO and Peoples Gas donate $250K to Tampa Bay History Center

Peter SchorschApril 14, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Skylar Zander, Scott Shalley: Give more Floridians a shot at safety by letting qualified pharmacists administer vaccines

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jewish day schools directly benefit from school choice bill this Session

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.14.21

Tampa Bay History Center
The donation will go toward promoting inclusion and diversity.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities and Peoples Gas, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, revealed this week their plans to invest $1.5 million to advance inclusion and diversity initiatives in Florida over the next five years.

And right off the bat, Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas made its first contribution to the Tampa Bay History Center. A $250,000 investment in the utilities’ long-standing community partner will go toward promoting inclusion and diversity.

“Tampa has a rich and diverse cultural history, and those roots built the foundation for the Florida of today,” said Laura Crouch, vice president of external affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas. “TECO has a shared history, having been part of the fabric of this community since the 1890s. We are proud to make meaningful contributions to this community that help raise awareness of Black history.”

With the TECO investment, the Tampa Bay History Center plans to replace a portion of the center’s permanent gallery space and expand the exhibit featuring Black history in the Tampa Bay region.

Founded in 1989, the Tampa Bay History Center’s is home to three floors of permanent and temporary exhibition galleries that highlight the 12,000 years of Florida’s history, heritage and culture.

The recently announced grant is part of a broader initiative set up by the utilities’ parent company, Emera. The Emera Inclusion and Diversity Fund was established earlier this year to invest at least $5 million by 2026 to support efforts advancing inclusion and diversity in communities.

Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will continue to work with organizations across their territories to identify other investment opportunities that will promote inclusion and diversity in the Sunshine State.

Post Views: 38

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJewish day schools directly benefit from school choice bill this Session

nextSkylar Zander, Scott Shalley: Give more Floridians a shot at safety by letting qualified pharmacists administer vaccines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories