   

Legislature agrees to budget $100M in federal relief for Piney Point
Piney Point runoff. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesApril 23, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House backs changes in agency head appointments

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Moody seeks injunction in cruise ship case

HeadlinesInfluence

House agrees to maintain nursing home money, saves hospital funding

Piney Point AP water
The House signed off on a Senate plan to use American Rescue Plan money.

The House agreed to a plan to budget $100 million from the American Rescue Plan for the Piney Point site.

The Senate on Wednesday proposed using that portion of an anticipated $10 billion in federal spending to cover the cost of cleanup at the abandoned phosphorus mine in Manatee County. The House on Friday morning announced it would agree to the deal as part of the first back-and-forth regarding American Rescue Plan dollars.

President Joe Biden signed the federal relief bill last month.

The Piney Point site became a priority when a breach in one of three reservoirs in early April forced the evacuation of more than 300 homes at risk of flash floods if the mine collapsed. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency earlier this month at the site.

The Department of Environmental Protection ultimately was forced to pump more than 200 million gallons of industrial wastewater out of the water stacks and directly into Tampa Bay by way of Port Manatee. While that was necessary, officials said, so pressure would be relieved and the breach addressed, the nutrient-rich water raises the risk of red tide and harmful algal blooms in local waters. Sarasota County and Charlotte County to the south of the site have since had red tide blooms impact beaches.

Following the disaster, DeSantis and DEP officials stressed the need to find a “permanent solution” for Piney Point. The site has hosted three ponds of polluted water for close to 20 years. The state once owned the site but sold it in 2006, and current owner HRK Holdings have tried to sell the land. The state plans to hold HRK financially responsible, but HRK has pushed back on insinuations of neglect.

Regardless, the closure and retrofit of the site will be costly and it’s unclear what can be compelled.

Senate President Wilton Simpson earlier this month proposed spending $200 million from the relief funding for the Piney Point site. The Senate ultimately came back with a plan to fund half that, but Sen. Jim Boyd, a Manatee Republican, said he’s hopeful more funding will be made available if it’s needed.

How the money will be used remains unclear. Boyd has suggested the state could completely drain all the ponds and move the water to a deep well injection that would not risk contamination of the Floridan aquifer. Ultimately, state officials say the ponds on site need to be capped or graded at level.

Post Views: 98

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHomeowners insurance reform heads to House floor

nextVal Demings says she is exploring statewide race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories