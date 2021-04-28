   

Hey Connecticut! There are (good?) reasons super-rich New Yorkers are moving here, not there
Florida, left, and Connecticut.

Scott PowersApril 28, 20216min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

House OKs polarizing bill to raise ‘guardrails’ on early voting

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Nakesa Barnhill: Crime survivors deserve better protections in Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Will diluted property insurance reform achieve the desired result?

Florida and Connecticut
What do you mean Florida is a 'Nice place to visit, but …'?

My dear colleagues at the Hearst Connecticut Media editorial board have published an editorial in the (Bridgeport) Connecticut Post begging super-rich New Yorkers fleeing high taxes to move to Connecticut, rather than to Florida.

Along the way, the Connecticut editors trash Florida as if we’re a bunch of Florida Men and Florida Women. The editorial dumps on our crime rate, our insurance rates, our image (Scarface, Miami Vice), and our schools.

They called us weird.

Well, I’ll have you know, that’s, that’s, — hold on, I have to look up the spelling on this — audacious.

I’m not sure I’m the best person to respond.

Like most Americans, I’ve never been to Connecticut — except if you count when I was driving back and forth between New York and Boston. From what I could see through my car windows, it’s not even Rhode Island, which at least has all those cute little seaside towns with names like Narragansett where you want to pull off the highway for lunch.

Some of our non-super-rich natives might prefer you Northeasterners stay put. But even they can’t deny Florida is Heaven on Earth (and Heaven’s waiting room) for those who revel in unnecessarily large yachts, private jets, gaudy houses with indoor basketball courts, and off-shore tax havens.

Our super-rich New Yorker friends know they are welcome here in Florida. We’ll take anyone.

We’ve even made it so you can own your own beach.

Super-rich people in Florida don’t have to wait their turn for anything, not even COVID-19 vaccinations.

What’s that you say? You don’t want to get vaccinated? That’s cool with us too.

Schools, schmools. You don’t need a great education to be super-rich in Florida. And if it’s so important that your kids get great educations, fine. That’s what Connecticut is for. It’s stock-full of boarding schools, right?

Like guns? So do we.

Hate protesters? So do we.

By some counts, we already have more than 50 billionaires in Florida. In all likelihood, most of them moved here, I’m guessing, from New York (or even, gasp, Connecticut). This is a place where the rich come to live richly. Sure, we have a stark economic disparity, but low worker wages mean low expenses for you. And, honestly, those folks just didn’t work hard enough.

Don’t believe those rumors about STDs running rampant in our retirement communities. But read between the lines: what causes STDs? Before you move, check your loofah color, mmmkay.

Kennedy Space Center has a VIP site to watch rocket launches. Heck, you’ll soon be able to buy your own ride to space. Day-trip yacht cruises to tropical islands? Check. Golf in January? Check. Sky boxes to watch every major sport, from auto racing to wrestling? Nude beaches? Rent a Walt Disney World theme park for your private party? Real Cuban cigars? Alligator and python hunts? Check, check, check, check and double check.

Stop me when I mention something you can find in Connecticut.

Post Views: 141

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers agree to move 2nd District Court of Appeal to Pinellas County

nextJacksonville Bold for 4.28.21: Making sprinkles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories