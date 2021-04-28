Senate tees up amended data privacy bill

With less than 72 hours remaining in the Legislative Session, the Senate on Wednesday amended a high-profile bill that is intended to give Floridians more control over their data.

Sponsored by freshman Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland, the bill (HB 969) would allow consumers to control how their personal data is shared and sold.

The bill also sought to allow individuals to take legal action against businesses who violate a consumer’s date preferences.

But under the Senate’s adopted amendment, legal action would now be reserved exclusively for the Attorney General.

Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley is the Senate companion bill sponsor. The internet, she said, is a “surveillance economy.”

“The bill is about putting up guardrails and setting minimum requirements,” Bradley said.

In many cases, businesses farm consumer data to learn more about consumers and tailor their marketing.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes questioned Bradley on what impact the bill may have on business.

Bradley told lawmakers she didn’t have an estimate.

“If folks don’t want to have compliance costs, they can certainly not sell consumers’ data,” she added.

While the bill is a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, business interests widely oppose it. They contend the measure would create untold operational and legal expenses.

Speaking at a committee stop in April, Brewster Bevis of Associated Industries of Florida said a Florida TaxWatch report showed the bill could cost Florida businesses $36 billion.

Under the current draft, consumers would have the right to know what personal information a company possesses, how they acquired it and what they will do with it.

They may also request that their data be deleted or corrected. In addition, they are further empowered to restrict the sale or share of it.

More than 350 lobbyists have weighed in on the bill, McFarland previously noted.

The 2021 Legislation Session ends April 30.