Senate Democrats target Marco Rubio with digital video ad

Senate Democrats are targeting Republican Sen. Marco Rubio with a new digital video ad appearing on Floridians’ Facebook feeds, hitting him for opposing President Joe Biden‘s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The 30-second video “Sen. Rubio is Opposing COVID relief” is running this week in a five-figure media buy from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The ad offers highlights of the American Rescue Act, approved by the Democratically-controlled Congress in March without any Republican yes votes.

As video shows Biden, and then various scenes of health care workers, families, businesses, a school, and first responders, text lauds the $1,400 direct relief checks to individuals, 200 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered, local funding to “safely reopen schools and keep kids and teachers safe,” aid for small businesses and restaurants, and aid to local governments to keep first responders working.

“No thanks to Marco Rubio and Senate Republicans,” the text notes, with a picture of the Senator.

“In 100 days, Senate Democrats have delivered Americans more COVID vaccines, $1,400 checks and helped re-open our businesses and schools — while Rubio has done nothing but stand in the way of Florida’s recovery,” DSCC Executive Director Christie Roberts stated in a news release. “Making sure Americans get back on track after the pandemic will be a defining issue of the 2022 campaign, and Floridians will hold Rubio accountable for voting against the checks, shots and jobs they need.”

Despite hardline opposition from Republicans like Rubio who contended the bill was filled with Democratic projects that had little to do with coronavirus relief, the American Rescue Act has seen broad public support. Polls show 70% approval among voters.

Rubio does not yet have a major, declared Democratic challenger in the 2022 election, though there are some prospects testing the water. Former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson has formally filed, though he said he has not decided to run. Current U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park and Val Demings of Orlando have been exploring a run.