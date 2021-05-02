Ron DeSantis slams ‘sad’ Joe Biden speech: ‘Almost out of a dystopian novel’

Gov. Ron DeSantis panned President Joe Biden‘s speech to Congress last week, and questioned the competence of the President while he was at it.

“It really just sent a message that America’s on its back right now,” DeSantis told a national audience Saturday night on the Fox News Channel’s Watters World.

“It seemed to me to be almost out of a dystopian novel,” the Governor critiqued. “You see him there. Everyone’s vaccinated. You have the V.P. and the Speaker behind, wearing these masks. You hardly have anybody in the chamber.”

“It didn’t exude strength,” DeSantis added, bashing Biden’s “pedestrian delivery” and casting aspersions on the President’s competence.

“Obviously, you know, he’s not the sharpest tool in the toolbox anymore. I thought that was readily apparent, so I thought it was really sad, to be honest with you,” DeSantis continued.

As is generally the case when the Governor fills a segment on Fox News, the question of 2024 presidential ambitions came up.

The Governor attempted to be coy, saying it’s “not anything that I’m thinking about or positioning myself, I’m doing my job here in Florida –“

Watters attempted to broach familiarity with the Governor, with a quick ad libbed “Oh, you’re thinking about it.” But the Governor plowed through his answer, almost as if Watters were a member of the Florida press corps rather than a Fox News host.

DeSantis went on to say that his governance was “not based on political posturing or positioning, just based on getting things done down here for my folks.”

The Fox News segments continue to be regular for DeSantis, as Presidential buzz percolates. He was on the Ingraham Angle two evenings prior, where he vowed to sign a bill banning transgender athletes from K-12 girls’ sports.

DeSantis continues to maintain his official state-level political committee. Friends of Ron DeSantis has over $17 million banked for the 2022 reelection.

DeSantis, though nowhere near officially declaring for 2024, is making the moves of a potential candidate in the exploratory phase. A spring trip to Pennsylvania is just one of many forays into potential primary battlegrounds ahead for the Governor. He spoke in Texas earlier this year.

Potential opponents have already suggested that DeSantis won’t be able to commit to meaningfully serving a second term as Governor.

Prediction markets like DeSantis’ chances. Currently, he is the favorite for the GOP 2024 nomination on the PredictIt platform.