New Lincoln Project ad taunts Donald Trump for ‘getting played’ by GOP ‘swamp’ creatures

The Lincoln Project is continuing its effort to prod Donald Trump post-presidency, releasing a new ad goading Trump into a 2024 presidential run.

The new ad, titled “Swamp Thing,” runs just over one minute long and highlights one of Trump’s major promises during his one-term presidency.

“We are going to drain the swamp,” the ad begins, running a quote oft-repeated from Trump beginning with his 2016 campaign.

But the video then transitions into mocking Trump, arguing some insufficiently supportive members of the GOP have regained control in Washington, D.C.

“The swamp won, Donald. Mitch McConnell’s Washington consultants are making big money using your name. We don’t know if Mitch gets a cut, but what do you think, Donald?” the ad’s narrator says.

“You’re getting played. He’s picking candidates loyal to him,” the narrator continues, referencing McConnell’s promise to weigh in on GOP primaries for U.S. Senate seats, even if that means endorsing a non-Trump supported candidate.

The Lincoln Project plans to run the new ad on Fox News, Fox Business and in the Palm Beach media market as a way to get the attention of Trump, a rabid cable news consumer. The spot will also run digitally.

The narrator continues poking Trump, mocking an April award ceremony featuring Sen. Rick Scott. Scott trekked to Mar-a-Lago to hand Trump the newly-coined “Champion for Freedom Award” courtesy of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott now leads.

“They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands,” the narrator mockingly says, before arguing the stunt was a way to appease Trump while ignoring his candidate and policy preferences going forward.

“If you fell for it, they’re laughing at you all the way to the bank. Maybe you shouldn’t run again. Maybe the power Mitch McConnell has over the GOP is just too much for you. Maybe what McConnell and the rest of Washington is saying is true, that Trump is done.”

Despite Trump’s 2020 election loss, The Lincoln Project has continued to roast Trump via similar advertisements. You can watch the newest ad below.