   

New Lincoln Project ad taunts Donald Trump for ‘getting played’ by GOP ‘swamp’ creatures

Ryan NicolMay 3, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Vern Buchanan, Kevin McCarthy raise $750K in Longboat Key for NRCC

HeadlinesSpecial Session

Seminole Tribe of Florida ad touts proposed gaming partnership ahead of Special Session

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.3.21

trump, donald - looking at phone
The ad looks to be baiting Trump into a 2024 presidential run.

The Lincoln Project is continuing its effort to prod Donald Trump post-presidency, releasing a new ad goading Trump into a 2024 presidential run.

The new ad, titled “Swamp Thing,” runs just over one minute long and highlights one of Trump’s major promises during his one-term presidency.

“We are going to drain the swamp,” the ad begins, running a quote oft-repeated from Trump beginning with his 2016 campaign.

But the video then transitions into mocking Trump, arguing some insufficiently supportive members of the GOP have regained control in Washington, D.C.

“The swamp won, Donald. Mitch McConnell’s Washington consultants are making big money using your name. We don’t know if Mitch gets a cut, but what do you think, Donald?” the ad’s narrator says.

“You’re getting played. He’s picking candidates loyal to him,” the narrator continues, referencing McConnell’s promise to weigh in on GOP primaries for U.S. Senate seats, even if that means endorsing a non-Trump supported candidate.

The Lincoln Project plans to run the new ad on Fox News, Fox Business and in the Palm Beach media market as a way to get the attention of Trump, a rabid cable news consumer. The spot will also run digitally.

The narrator continues poking Trump, mocking an April award ceremony featuring Sen. Rick Scott. Scott trekked to Mar-a-Lago to hand Trump the newly-coined “Champion for Freedom Award” courtesy of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott now leads.

“They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands,” the narrator mockingly says, before arguing the stunt was a way to appease Trump while ignoring his candidate and policy preferences going forward.

“If you fell for it, they’re laughing at you all the way to the bank. Maybe you shouldn’t run again. Maybe the power Mitch McConnell has over the GOP is just too much for you. Maybe what McConnell and the rest of Washington is saying is true, that Trump is done.”

Despite Trump’s 2020 election loss, The Lincoln Project has continued to roast Trump via similar advertisements. You can watch the newest ad below.

Post Views: 27

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSeminole Tribe of Florida ad touts proposed gaming partnership ahead of Special Session

nextVern Buchanan, Kevin McCarthy raise $750K in Longboat Key for NRCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories