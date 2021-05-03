   

Jason Shoaf secures $29 million in special project funding
Rep. Jason Shoaf.

Jason DelgadoMay 3, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Elections measure goes to Gov. DeSantis

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Challenges continue for Florida newspapers

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Rick Kriseman outraged at Ron DeSantis’ local emergency order ban

Jason Shoaf
Hurricane Michael recovery, emergency readiness and schools are among the budget items.

Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf concluded the 2021 Legislative Session on Friday with more than $29 million in funding approved for his district.

The funding will go toward more than a dozen projects within Florida House District 7. The sprawling, largely rural district encompasses several counties including Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla and parts of Leon

“We’ve worked really hard this Session to allocate state funding wisely and in a way that will have a really meaningful impact on our communities,” Shoaf said. “I’m proud to have secured $29 million in funding for projects across North Florida. From law enforcement, to schools, to water resources, these funded projects will bring great benefit to the residents and businesses of North Florida.”

The millions will go toward a myriad of projects including $19 million to build a new school in Calhoun County and $1 million for the Liberty County Jail improvements.

Additionally, the state will pump $1.2 million into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication System and $650,000 for the Madison County Agricultural and Expo Center.

Shoaf began serving the district in 2019 after a special election and was reelected in 2020.

Notably, Shoaf also secured funding to further the district’s Hurricane Michael recovery.

The Category 5 storm made landfall over the Panhandle region in 2018 with maximum sustained winds reaching 161 miles per hour.

Roughly three years later, the Legislature awarded over $360,000 to recover Calhoun County school portables.

Notably,Shoaf vowed to make hurricane recovery a priority during his campaign

“I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Florida House, especially our leadership, and our counterparts in the Florida Senate for taking the time to evaluate our proposals, thoughtfully consider every one and fund as many as we could,” Shoaf added.

Other budget items include $75,000 for Monticello Water Losses Water Conservation and $2 million for Billy Joe Rish Park.

The 2021 Legislative Session ended Friday.

Post Views: 92

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis: Covid-19 emergency is over

nextRick Kriseman outraged at Ron DeSantis' local emergency order ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories