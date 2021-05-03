Jason Shoaf secures $29 million in special project funding

Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf concluded the 2021 Legislative Session on Friday with more than $29 million in funding approved for his district.

The funding will go toward more than a dozen projects within Florida House District 7. The sprawling, largely rural district encompasses several counties including Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla and parts of Leon

“We’ve worked really hard this Session to allocate state funding wisely and in a way that will have a really meaningful impact on our communities,” Shoaf said. “I’m proud to have secured $29 million in funding for projects across North Florida. From law enforcement, to schools, to water resources, these funded projects will bring great benefit to the residents and businesses of North Florida.”

The millions will go toward a myriad of projects including $19 million to build a new school in Calhoun County and $1 million for the Liberty County Jail improvements.

Additionally, the state will pump $1.2 million into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication System and $650,000 for the Madison County Agricultural and Expo Center.

Shoaf began serving the district in 2019 after a special election and was reelected in 2020.

Notably, Shoaf also secured funding to further the district’s Hurricane Michael recovery.

The Category 5 storm made landfall over the Panhandle region in 2018 with maximum sustained winds reaching 161 miles per hour.

Roughly three years later, the Legislature awarded over $360,000 to recover Calhoun County school portables.

Notably,Shoaf vowed to make hurricane recovery a priority during his campaign

“I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Florida House, especially our leadership, and our counterparts in the Florida Senate for taking the time to evaluate our proposals, thoughtfully consider every one and fund as many as we could,” Shoaf added.

Other budget items include $75,000 for Monticello Water Losses Water Conservation and $2 million for Billy Joe Rish Park.

The 2021 Legislative Session ended Friday.