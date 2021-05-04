Gov. DeSantis says employers barring workers from COVID-19 vaccine isn’t an issue

Unlike laws prohibiting vaccine requirements in Florida, protections for workers with bosses who oppose vaccines for those within their ranks is unnecessary, Gov. Ron DeSantis explained Tuesday.

The Senate discussed such protections during the 2021 Legislative Session. However, it failed to gain traction within the Chamber.

Speaking Tuesday to reporters in the Capitol, DeSantis suggested the employee protections are largely unneeded.

“The idea that a business is going to say, ‘prove to me you haven’t been vaccinated’ – that’s just not going to be an issue,” DeSantis said. “The issue is, are you going to say you have to show this to come into a movie theater or a ballgame or whatever?”

At least one place of employment has hinted that employees’ jobs could be in jeopardy if they get the vaccine. Centner Academy, a South Florida private school, issued guidance to teachers there NOT to get the COVID-19 vaccine, arguing debunked claims that vaccinated individuals could somehow pass along reproductive problems to other non-vaccinated individuals. The school is not allowing vaccinated teachers to have contact with students and stands by its claims.

DeSantis’ remarks come a day after a bill that would permanently ban vaccine passports in Florida landed on his desk.

The bill restricts entities from requiring a patron or customer to provide documentation that proves they received a COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain access to or service from the business.

The bill (SB 2006) also empowers the Governor to override local orders if they are determined to “unnecessarily restrict individual rights or liberties.”

“(When) government is forcing you to do all these things, well then people say, ‘well why am I getting vaccinated?’” DeSantis continued. “(Do) the vaccines not work? I think we have to send a message that the vaccines work.”

“To say to somebody: ‘you got to wear six masks after you’re fully vaccinated, that is not evidence based,’” the Republican Governor added.

DeSantis on Monday lifted all local emergency orders, a move that seemingly suggests the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind Florida.

President Joe Biden’s administration, meanwhile, has remained hands-off on vaccine passports.

Desantis in April credited himself for Biden’s timidness on the issue, noting that his opposition may have led to Biden’s uncertainty on the topic.