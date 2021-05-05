Matt Carlucci raises $70K for Jacksonville mayoral bid, but Daniel Davis committee still has advantage

The 2023 race for Jacksonville Mayor maintained a familiar trajectory in April.

Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci continued to maintain a fundraising advantage among filed candidates, but has not found a way to close the gap with a candidate widely expected to file for the race.

Carlucci raised $31,150 for his campaign account last April, according to records his campaign provided to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Among the donors to Carlucci’s campaign account last month were former City Council colleague Scott Wilson and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp owner Ken Babby. All told, Carlucci has roughly $217,000 in hard money in his fourth month as a candidate, but each month has seen him raise less than the previous.

Carlucci has a supportive state-level campaign committee, which he calls Next Generation Jax. The committee, in its third month of activity, likewise continues to see diminishing returns from contributions, with April’s $39,000 a far cry from the committee’s $400,750 debut. A $20,000 check from Farah and Farah, Jacksonville trial lawyers, made up more than half of the total funds raised.

The Next Generation Jax account has roughly $485,000 on hand, meaning that Carlucci has roughly $700,000 to deploy. This puts him well ahead of the only other filed candidate in the field, as Council colleague Al Ferraro reported just over $25,000 raised in March. Ferraro’s April numbers remain to be seen, but there is little to suggest that he can close the gap with Carlucci.

However, a third candidate (at least) looms.

Former state Rep. Daniel Davis, who currently helms the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, continues to bank money to his statewide political committee, Building a Better Economy.

April numbers aren’t in yet, Davis tells Florida Politics, but the trend continues to be positive for what appears to be an almost certain pre-candidacy.

“Still working on final numbers, but we’re over $2 million in four months,” Davis said Wednesday.

Final numbers are due on the state and local level no later than 11:59 PM May 10.

Carlucci, Davis, and Ferraro are all registered Republicans. And they may not be the only ones in the race by the end. Insiders suspect another Republican on the Council is strongly mulling a run.

Duval County, however, is plurality Democrat, which raises the question of when or if a high-profile Democratic candidate could get in the race.

Jacksonville’s first election for Mayor will be in March 2023, a blanket Primary that includes Republicans, Democrats, and third party candidates and registrants. If no candidate clears the 50% plus one vote threshold, the top two candidates, regardless of party registration, move on to a May General Election.

All registered voters in Duval County can vote in both elections.