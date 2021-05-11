May 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Adrienne Bogen launches ‘Florida Ground Game’ to register voters
Adrienne Bogen

Scott PowersMay 11, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.11.21

APoliticalHeadlines

Nikki Fried reassures Floridians amid looming gas shortages

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

50,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19, health institute estimates

Adrienne Bogen
The group hopes to boost Democratic registration in key districts.

A new voter registration effort led by veteran Democratic organizer Adrienne Bogen is launching in Florida Tuesday targeting competitive legislative districts.

Florida Ground Game will work to register voters through 2021.

“In 2020 Democrats suffered major losses in our state Legislature, losing some races by razor thin margins, a result of the fact that we were outspent and out-worked in voter registration by Republicans,” Bogen said in a news release. “Our hope is that Florida Ground Game will lead voter registration efforts in targeted state legislative districts, helping to secure victories for Democrats in 2022.”

Bogen’s resume includes organizing and strategy for President Joe Biden‘s 2018 Iowa caucus campaign and Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign, and work on a number of Florida races. Those include former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s 2017 reelection. She also has worked campaigns in Texas, Virginia, and New York.

Also onboard Florida Ground Game are veteran Democratic strategists Ana Cruz and Brice Barnes, who will serve on the board of directors, and Shelby Green, who will serve as treasurer.

Florida Ground Game says it will run a data driven program to determine which state legislative districts to target. Initially, the group is looking at districts in Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Osceola, Pinellas, and Seminole counties.

The group intends to focus on registering voters through in-person contact with paid staff and will invest in digital and mail marketing to reach independent voters. They also intend to coordinate with state and national partners.

Rep. Ben Diamond, preparing to give up his Pinellas district for a run for Congress in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, welcomed the effort in a news release.

“I am proud to support the work Adrienne is doing with Florida Ground Game,” Diamond said. “As I know first hand, our Democratic candidates need more support when it comes to voter registration. We must all work together to elect more Democrats to the Florida Legislature, and I’m excited that Florida Ground Game has assembled a talented team to help with that effort.”

Post Views: 1

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.11.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories