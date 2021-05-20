May 20, 2021
John Miklos appointed to UCF Board of Trustees
Photo courtesy University of Central Florida.

Scott PowersMay 20, 2021

UCF University of Central Florida
In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis removed Miklos from another board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of controversial Central Florida development consultant John Miklos to the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees Thursday.

Miklos, president of Bio-Tech Consulting, drew controversy over allegations of conflicts of interest during his tenure on the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board, an appointment initiated by former Gov. Charlie Crist in 2010 and twice reaffirmed with reappointments by former Gov. Rick Scott.

Shortly after being inaugurated to succeed Scott in early 2019, DeSantis rescinded Scott’s second reappointment of Miklos to the St. Johns River board.

His removal from the St. Johns River board was part of a broad sweep DeSantis did of late Scott appointments.

“I think this clean sweep is unfortunate and disappointing for those who hoped to retain those appointments,” Miklos said at that time, “but the Governor has right and desire to shape these boards as he sees fit.”

At the time, MIklos was the subject of a second ethics complaint, and media inquiries. That ethics complaint and a previous one contended he faced conflicts of interest because his environmental consulting firm represents dozens of clients across Florida who seek permits from the water district.

Miklos, of Orlando, is a member of the Florida Association of Environmental Professionals, and the Society of Wetland Scientists. In addition to serving as Chairman of the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board, he served on the Florida Environmental Regulation Commission.

Miklos earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

On the 13-member UCF Board of Trustees, Miklos replaces John Sprouls, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Universal Parks & Resorts. The appointment is for a five-year term.

The appointment is subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

