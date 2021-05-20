Democrats pitch anti-hate appeal to Asian Americans

Under the recognition of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Democrats pitch an appeal to Asian Americans with advertising in Florida and 24 other states.

One message: With Asian Americans under attack through hate crimes, Democrats represent anti-hate values.

The Democratic National Committee newspaper ads appearing in the World Journal Florida and other Asian American media also tout accomplishments in the first 100 days of the President Joe Biden administration. World Journal is an English- and Chinese-language newspaper based in Taiwan, with regional editions published in various parts of the United States.

“The Democrats stand with our AAPI brothers and sisters. Your values are our values. This is your home. And there is no room for hate here, only acceptance and love,” the DNC advertisements reads.

The ad comes after more than a year of increasing reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans, a trend Democrats tie to former President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric.

The advertising campaign also comes a day after congressional Democrats pushed through a bill that addresses hate crimes against Asian Americans. The bill was approved overwhelmingly, yet still with 62 Republicans voting against it in the House and one Republican voting no in the Senate. Biden is expected to sign the bill as early as Thursday.

The DNC ad also offers an appreciation of Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to America.

“America would not exist without your story. Your story is America’s story,” the ad states.

“Your contributions to our cultural fabric make our neighborhoods more vibrant, our industries more innovative, and our global standing more powerful. You employ millions of people and make sacrifices for your children, and you’re always trailblazing toward the American dream,” the ad continues.

“The AAPI community has made tremendous contributions to our nation and were an integral element of Democrats regaining control of the White House and U.S. Senate,” DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau stated in a news release. “The DNC knows in order to expand upon our success with AAPI voters in Florida, we need to invest deeply and early. From the American Rescue Plan to passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, Democrats have made good on our promises and delivered for the AAPI community. These ads show that we’re not done delivering the help the AAPI community in Florida needs.”