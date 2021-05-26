Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.26.21

There may be no more competitive race for Congress anywhere next year than the one for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, where three vibrant criminal justice reform crusaders want to replace Rep. Val Demings.

Sen. Randolph Bracy, civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson, who both announced their candidacies Tuesday, and former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who’s announcing her candidacy Wednesday, are all Democrats.

And for now, that’s where the competition lies, in the Democratic primary, as Demings turns her sights to the U.S. Senate.

Republicans’ only realistic prospect would require that redistricting completely redefines CD 10 as something other than a solidly blue district. That’s not likely, as calculus probably suggests that Republicans would have an easier chance of expanding their dominance by redrawing maps to dump more Democratic voters into CD 10 from neighboring districts, not the other way around.

Bracy’s positioned as the natural favorite, as he and his family have been almost iconic in their service of western Orange County for decades. And in this crowd, he’s moderate. His record in the Legislature includes both successes working across the aisle and moments of standing steadfast against some Republican affronts to voting rights and protests. Yet Jackson’s background looks like a Hollywood script, and Ayala’s national platform and her oratory presence shouldn’t be underestimated.

It’s not unlike the last time this district was up for grabs. In 2016, then-Sen. Geraldine Thompson and former Democratic Party Chair Bob Poe both looked formidable, and lawyer Fatima Fahmy was a spirited dark horse. Those campaigns got ugly. But Demings blew them all away, winning the Democratic primary by 37 points over second-place Thompson.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit kicks off at 9 a.m. today.

The Chamber has produced mountains of research on poverty levels in each corner of the state, down to the ZIP code level.

The same research has also identified several root causes for generational poverty in Florida. The top-10: jobs, education, housing, health, food, safety, child care, justice, transportation and agency-community voice.

The Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit will bring together top officials in government, business and from within Florida communities to analyze a path to prosperity for each of Florida’s ZIP codes and to share best practices from around the state and how they can be replicated elsewhere.

The event will open with Chamber President Mark Wilson‘s remarks and a presentation from the Chamber’s chief economist, Dr. Jerry Parrish, titled “Who Benefits from Helping People Out of Poverty.”

Speakers will include Florida Department of Education Chancellor Henry Mack, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Principal Adviser Brittany Birken, CareerSource Florida CEO Michelle Dennard, Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle, Enterprise Florida President and CEO Jamal Sowell, and Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safley.

Topics on the agenda include the fight for equality of opportunity, policy solutions that aid prosperity, the economic and business case for prosperity, tried and true promising practices across Florida’s business community, and how Florida businesses can unite to create prosperity in their ZIP codes, among others.

A co-founder of one of Washington’s most successful Democratic lobbying firms is joining Ballard Partners.

John O’Hanlon is one of the founders of The Washington Group, a Washington-based lobbying and advocacy firm. In that role, he successfully represented a who’s who of Fortune 500 Companies, associations, governments and causes.

O’Hanlon has more than 30 years of hands-on political, advocacy, business and entrepreneurial experience. Over the years, he has worked with civil rights leaders and activists to advance the engagement of diverse communities in political, civic and educational processes.

He has also personally represented clients before the President, members of Congress, staff and government officials at all levels.

“John’s vast experience in Washington’s halls of power for more than three decades brings a unique dimension to our firm’s capabilities in the nation’s capital,” firm founder and President Brian Ballard said. “His long-standing reputation and work on behalf of Democratic leadership will be invaluable in assisting our clients with issues on both sides of the aisle.”

Ballard Partners rocketed to new heights under the Trump administration, and its bipartisan staff has allowed it to continue that success since Democrats took over Congress and the White House.

O’Hanlon joins many other former high-ranking Democratic officials in Ballard Partners’ Washington office, including former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler, City of Boston Corporation Counsel Eugene O’Flaherty, former Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Ana Cruz, and the recently hired Tola Thompson, a former chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

—@POTUS: As of today, 50% of American adults are fully vaccinated. That’s a big deal, folks.

—@JoshNBCNews: News from (Antony) Blinken’s Mideast trip: He says US will be moving forward with reopening US Consulate in Jerusalem, formerly the de facto US mission to the Palestinians

—@BarbMcQuade: One year since George Floyd’s murder. I’m sure he would rather be alive than be a hashtag. Let’s hope police reform will be his lasting legacy.

—@JeffMillerCA2TX: WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum. I’d be happy to arrange. Then maybe going forward, you wouldn’t make any more disgusting, ignorant and offensive tweets. If I’m wrong and you’re not ignorant about Holocaust, then you are disgusting.

—@DavidJollyFL: Let’s be real. Marjorie Taylor Greene commands greater audience than Ben Shapiro, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, or a (Donald) Trump kid. Condemnation matters. But she’s now an elite GOP fundraiser by total raised and total donors. This is not a simple political issue; it’s a cultural one.

—@McCormackJohn: In February, when Marjorie Greene was under fire for her past QAnon/Parkland/Rothschilds conspiracy theories, (Kevin) McCarthy indicated she’d be stripped of committee assignments if she made similar comments as a member of Congress.

—@AnnaforFlorida: A man who just became homeless. A 70-year-old woman. A dad who can’t afford child care. A mom who can’t afford a pay cut. A Republican pissed at @GovRonDeSantis. Just a few folks who have contacted our office in need of a functioning unemployment system & federal benefits.

—@NoahPransky: It wasn’t that long ago that Florida Republicans were trying to shut down backpage.com and Craigslist for not censoring enough dangerous content.

“Hurricane season starts as pandemic continues” via The News Service of Florida — As the six-month hurricane season officially begins June 1, the Florida Division of Emergency Management will have surpassed 450 days responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. “They would love to get back to doing tropical cyclones and wildfires and things like that, because we have been doing COVID-19 a very long time, and we’re ready to be doing something else,” division Director Kevin Guthrie said. The hurricane season is projected to be above average for storms. The federal agency’s scientists based their projections on continued warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Ron DeSantis signs gambling bills” via The News Service of Florida — DeSantis on Tuesday signed into law a series of gambling-related measures approved by state legislators during a Special Session held earlier this month. One of the bills (SB 2-A) authorized a 30-year gambling deal inked by the governor and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. in April. Under the agreement, the Tribe promised to pay the state $2.5 billion over the deal’s first five years. The deal also opens the door for sports betting in Florida, with pari-mutuel operators contracting with the Tribe. The agreement requires the Seminoles to contract with at least three pari-mutuels within three months after sports betting goes live and does not allow the Tribe to launch sports betting until Oct. 15.

“Deal could open doors to new casinos” via Dara Kam of The News Service of Florida — The glitziest casinos in the state have operated on lands owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. But a multibillion-dollar deal by Gov. DeSantis and tribal Chairman Osceola Jr. opens the door for other gambling behemoths. Part of the deal would allow the Tribe to amplify its Broward County operations, which recently underwent a $1.5 billion expansion that added a 36-story, guitar-shaped tower to anchor the Seminoles’ Hard Rock casino. The Compact would allow the Seminoles to contract with other gambling operators to manage up to three new facilities on the tribe’s Hollywood reservation. The compact would allow pari-mutuel operators to sell or transfer permits to other entities, a process known as “portability,” with certain caveats.

“DeSantis, Richard Corcoran want to keep ‘crazy liberal stuff’ out of civics lessons in Florida schools” via Leslie Postal of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis ran for governor promising to make civics education a priority in Florida’s public schools. He’s fulfilling that by pushing reforms to celebrate “the success of the United States” and to ensure no one is “teaching kids to hate their country.” But critics see his efforts as injecting “highly partisan” and “highly biased” content into the curriculum, with an inappropriate dose of religious values. They don’t like that proposed academic benchmarks ask students to understand “the influence of the Ten Commandments” and identify “disorderly protesting” as a characteristic of “irresponsible citizenship.”

“DeSantis signs pandemic fraud bill” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday to specify and enhance penalties against fraudsters and scammers capitalizing on the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal (HB 9) establishes criminal penalties and authorizes civil remedies against swindlers seeking vaccines and personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic. It also stiffens penalties against fake websites and other fraudulent COVID-19 ploys. In many instances, swindlers offer vaccine access in exchange for large sums of money. Sponsored by Republican Rep. Ardian Zika of Pasco County, the bill was introduced as federal and state officials warned consumers to be wary of offers advertising special access to vaccines or PPE.

“Group asks DeSantis to veto measure preempting local cruise ship regulations” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, which backed stricter regulations of cruise ships in Key West, is asking DeSantis to veto a bill that would undo those and other local regulations. Last November, Key West voters approved three referendums to limit the size of cruise ships docking there and increase environmental quality. During this year’s Legislative Session, lawmakers approved a measure that would block local ballot initiatives regulating vessel sizes in any of Florida’s 15 seaports. The bill also bars initiatives aiming to assess a cruise company’s environmental records, something the Key West ballot measures did as well.

“Cultural treasures in Naples, Sarasota tagged budget turkeys” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida TaxWatch wasn’t in the mood to stop and smell (or grow) the roses this year. The group targeted plenty of cultural grants and park expenditures in Southwest Florida in its list of turkeys in the Legislature’s budget. TaxWatch maligned a project in Republican Sen. Kathleen Passidomo‘s Naples district. Passidomo is in line to be the next Senate President. The list includes $750,000 in parks funding for a horticulture campus (HB 2129) at the Naples Botanical Garden. TaxWatch’s report notes a Recreational Development Assistance Program where local governments can apply for grants. The horticulture campus was among projects bypassing the process by reaching out to lawmakers. But Passidomo said the project is necessary and of statewide significance.

—”Lee lawmakers defend ‘turkey’ Ortiz Avenue widening” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“TaxWatch eyes Hardee County in Turkey targeting” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Southwest Florida is represented nearly entirely by Republicans elected on fiscally conservative platforms. Still, a list of “turkeys” from Florida TaxWatch marked many a member project in the region for a recommended veto. And Hardee County, a community of around 27,400 people according to the latest state estimates, ended up on the list more than any other place in the 10-county region. TaxWatch’s fiscal hawks found fat in the community in facility construction and cultural grants. “Adding more through budget earmarks is done at the expense of statewide priorities,” the TaxWatch report states. Lawmakers in the region balked at the labeling of expenditures as questionable.

“DeSantis earns Americans for Prosperity’s praise in latest pro-school choice ad” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Americans for Prosperity-Florida has launched an ad campaign praising DeSantis for signing a recent school choice expansion. The ad, a 30-second video airing on television and online, thanks DeSantis for signing the school voucher bill (HB 7045) and encourages him to continue supporting school choice. AFP-FL, the state branch of a libertarian advocacy group, spent six figures on the ad, which is running statewide. The ad argues DeSantis prioritized students by creating individualized educational options and giving students more freedom. “Our children now have the opportunity to access an education that fits their unique needs, and it’s working. Thank Gov. DeSantis and urge him to continue working to ensure Florida’s future remains full of sunshine for our students,” it says.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Lobbying compensation: Colodny Fass nears $500K in Q1 pay” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The lobbying team at Colodny Fass collected nearly $500,000 last quarter, new compensation reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $300,000 lobbying the Legislature and another $195,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet. The legislative lobbying report shows Florida Peninsula Insurance Company and Southern Fidelity Insurance Company sharing the top spot, with each paying $35,000 for the quarter. The top-paying executive client was Ascendant Holdings, which paid $25,000. Overall, Colodny Fass reported earning between $250,000 and $500,000 in legislative lobbying fees and between $100,000 and $250,000 in executive lobbying fees.

“Lobbying compensation: Liberty Partners of Tallahassee reports $460K in Q1 pay” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Liberty Partners’ President Jennifer Green and lobbyists Melanie Bostick, Ethan Merchant and Timothy Parson represented about 30 clients last quarter, earning $250,000 lobbying the Legislature and another $210,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet. The new reports show the firm earned no less than $350,000 last quarter. If their contracts tilted toward the high end of their reported ranges, the firm could have earned as much as $640,000. Whether the true tally was on the low or high end of that range, the new reports indicate rapid growth at the firm. In Q3 2020, Liberty Partners reported median earnings of $260,000.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Brian Ballard, Abigail Vail, Ballard Partners: DoorDash

Sara Clements, McGuireWoods Consulting: The Nature Conservancy

“Florida is 1 of only 12 states still rejecting Obamacare dollars. Other GOP states say that’s dumb.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Democrats liked Obamacare, and Republicans didn’t. As a result, most GOP-run states rejected the federal money meant to provide health insurance for millions more Americans. Here’s what you may not know: Over the past decade, that has changed. Most Republican states have now opted-in to the nation’s health care program. They realized they’d be irresponsible dolts if they rejected the money. Today, Florida is one of only 12 states that continues to reject this money. DeSantis, Simpson and Sprowls support private school vouchers to families that make nearly $100,000 a year but oppose health care coverage to families that earn less than $35,000. They promote choice for education, not for physical well-being.

“Beth Kidder leaving post as Medicaid director” via The News Service of Florida — Kidder submitted her resignation from the state Agency for Health Care Administration and taken a job with a consulting firm that specializes in financing and evaluation of publicly funded health care programs. Kidder’s resignation as a deputy secretary at the agency is effective at the end of the month. Tom Wallace, assistant deputy secretary of Medicaid finance and analytics, has been named the new Medicaid director. Kidder has taken a position at Health Management Associates in Tallahassee. Kidder’s departure comes after Molly McKinstry, a former deputy secretary of health quality assurance, left the Agency for Health Care Administration at the end of March to become chief of staff at the Department of Children and Families.

“Gainesville may sue state over ‘anti-riot’ law” via John Henderson of the Tallahassee Democrat — Against the advice of their attorney, Gainesville city commissioners have taken a first step toward possibly suing the state over controversial House Bill 1, also known as the “anti-riot” law. The City Commission on Thursday instructed legal staff, working with nonprofit groups that have agreed to handle the legal costs, to draft a lawsuit that would challenge the new law. The Community Justice Project and The Public Rights Project organizations have agreed to file the suit, with the city named as a plaintiff in the case. Commissioners asked that the complaint come back in a month for their review. City Attorney Nicolle Shalley told commissioners that she did not think the city has a cause of action now to move ahead with a lawsuit and urged them not to take action.

“Can Democrats beat the odds in 2022?” via Katrina vanden Heuvel of The Washington Post — Conventional wisdom holds that Democrats are likely to lose control of the House and quite possibly the Senate, putting an abrupt end to the progressive reforms that President Joe Biden is advancing. But can Democrats beat the odds next year? The recovery will be in full gear by 2022, with unemployment plummeting and spirits rising. At the same time, Trump is destroying the Republican Party. Republican identification is down to 40% of adults, with Democrats at 49%. Supporters of the establishment wing of the GOP announce efforts to challenge Trump for the control of the party. To break through, Democrats need to follow through on Biden’s working assumption: act big and boldly.

“NRSC chair presses Donald Trump to support incumbents in 2022” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), is pleading with Trump to support GOP Senate incumbents in the 2022 midterm elections, as Trump has welcomed primary challengers to Republicans he views as disloyal. During a Monday meeting at Trump Tower, Scott said that he asked the former President “to help us in where we have incumbents and after the primary help us in the general elections.” The NRSC chairman said the meeting lasted about an hour or an hour and 15 minutes. “He wants to make sure we get a majority. I want to make sure we get a majority,” Scott said.

“EMILY’s List puts Carlos Giménez, María Elvira Salazar on notice for 2022” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — EMILY’s List has placed two South Florida congressional seats on its list of top targets nationwide in 2022. That target list contains 27 seats across the country currently held by Republicans. Two of the 27 are located in South Florida. EMILY’s List will work to oust Rep. Giménez in Florida’s 26th Congressional District and Rep. Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Each cycle, EMILY’s List jumps into state and federal races around the country to help elect pro-choice Democratic women candidates. The organization highlighted Republicans’ unified opposition to the recent Biden-backed COVID-19 relief package in explaining its push to expand the Democratic House majority.

“Proposed ballot initiatives emerge” via The News Service of Florida — At least seven proposed citizens’ initiatives have emerged in recent weeks. The seven proposals have been posted on the Florida Division of Elections website since April 8. The initiatives include a proposal, backed by a political committee known as Let Florida Vote, that would lead to an elected education commissioner serving on the state Cabinet. A political committee known as FL5.org has filed five initiatives, including proposals to block the construction or expansion of toll roads on conservation and rural lands and ban captive wildlife hunting. Also, a committee known as Floridians for Free and Fair Elections has proposed an initiative that would move to a ranked voting system in general elections.

—”Larry Ahern backs Berny Jacques in HD 66 race” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

“Florida elections supervisors scramble to comply with controversial, costly, confusing voting law” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida’s polarizing new election law wraps up county supervisors in burdensome and contradictory red tape, more duties and responsibilities that will cause unforeseen financial costs, and financial penalties for noncompliance, elections officials said. The biggest cost may fall on voters and taxpayers, something legislative staffers warned could happen in the bill’s analysis. Since the law took effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature, all 67 counties had to scramble to make changes to this unfunded mandate. They’ve had to take down information from their websites and figure out how to change online request forms to meet the new ID requirements to change addresses and request absentee ballots. And they’ve had to find software that would meet their needs.

“Broward lawyer’s long-delayed exit hobbles elections panel, but it’s mostly DeSantis’ fault” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A statewide commission with the power to issue fines for violations of Florida election laws has too few members to transact business, and the panel has suffered from obvious indifference under DeSantis. Barbra Anne Stern, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer who has been on the panel since 2012. Stern is a Democrat whose last four-year term expired in December 2019, but DeSantis has not replaced her because House Democrats have not submitted names of a replacement, sources said. Since he took office two-and-a-half years ago, DeSantis has appointed no one to the commission. By law, the commission is carefully balanced politically because many cases involve Democrats and Republicans.

“Florida reports 1,874 new COVID-19 cases and 80 more deaths” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With more than 10 million Floridians vaccinated, the state is seeing fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths from earlier this year. Florida reported 1,874 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and another 80 new resident deaths linked to COVID-19. The state has now reported 2,313,815 cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average for new cases reached as high as 17,991 on Jan. 8. It has now dropped below 2,500. Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%. Florida often has exceeded 5% in its widely publicized calculation for assessing the rate for testing of residents. On Tuesday, the statewide positivity rate was less than 4%.

“More than 8 million fully vaccinated in Florida” via News Service of Florida — The number of people in Florida fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has topped 8 million. The state Department of Health issued a report Tuesday showing that 8,038,941 people have finished receiving the required two doses of vaccines produced by drug companies Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. In all, 10,075,311 people in Florida have received at least one dose. The largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,859,299, are ages 65 to 74. The second-largest number, 1,613,203, are ages 55 to 64. Geographically, the largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,140,338, are in Miami-Dade County, making up nearly 14.2% of the statewide total.

“Will Florida offer a vaccine lottery? Here’s what DeSantis’ office has to say” via Liz Freeman of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Four states, Maryland, New York, Ohio and Oregon, are offering incentives like cash or scholarships to boost turnout for vaccines against COVID-19 but DeSantis isn’t heading down that path, according to his press office. “No, Gov. DeSantis is not and will never consider holding a ‘vaccine lottery’ in Florida,” Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s press secretary, said in an email. Vaccines have been freely available to anyone in Florida for weeks and 57% of adults statewide have gotten at least one dose, she said.

“Ousted dashboard designer’s claims don’t add up, former colleagues and experts say” via Jay O’Brien of CBS 12 — Former colleagues of fired dashboard designer Rebekah Jones and public health experts tell CBS12 News her claims that she was directed to delete COVID-19 cases and deaths from the state’s data are unsupported by the evidence. Jones, a social media firebrand, has long alleged leadership in the Florida Department of Health asked her to change raw COVID-19 data and in some cases delete deaths. The claims continue to spark national attention and mistrust of Florida’s widely available COVID-19 data. But, despite repeatedly making these startling accusations, Jones has offered no proof. In the past year, Jones has doubled down on her claims and even expanded it. “Her story has changed over time,” one Department of Health Employee told CBS12 News.

“Royal Caribbean gets first CDC go-ahead for test cruises from Miami in late June” via Taylor Dolven of the Miami Herald — The CDC gave its first green light for test cruises to Royal Caribbean Group Tuesday, the agency said. The cruise company will conduct simulated cruises with volunteer passengers in late June to test out its COVID-19 protocols from PortMiami on its Freedom of the Seas ship. The test cruises are a requirement for ships that are not guaranteeing most passengers and crew on board are vaccinated against COVID-19 before revenue cruises can begin. The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not operated in the U.S. since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

“More than half of American adults vaccinated as COVID-19 cases ebb” via Reuters — More than half of all American adults have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said, roughly six weeks before Biden’s July 4 goal of a 70% inoculation rate. The halfway mark comes as federal, state and local leaders press ahead with delivering COVID-19 shots to people who have not yet received them, while also battling vaccination hesitancy, fears and misinformation. “Now, with another week left in May, half of all U.S. adults are fully vaccinated,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt tweeted overnight. New coronavirus infections nationwide have settled into a sustained decline as more people become vaccinated.

“Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — The source of the coronavirus remains a mystery. But the idea it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How and why? For one, efforts to discover a natural source of the virus have failed. Second, early efforts to spotlight a lab leak often got mixed up with speculation the virus was deliberately created as a bioweapon. But a lack of transparency by China and renewed attention to the activities of the Wuhan lab have led some scientists to say they were too quick to discount a possible link.

“Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12” via Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press — Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S. With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12. Moderna aims to be next in line, saying it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

“Far-reaching economic effects of school closures” via Bryan Walsh of Axios — The long-term economic cost of school closures could reach into the trillions, according to a paper released this week. Beyond the direct health damage caused by COVID-19, no other area will have as far-reaching impact as pandemic-driven school closures. Researchers at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania calculated that learning loss from school closures will reduce U.S. GDP by 3.6% and hourly wages by 3.5% by 2050. That’s a result of lowered labor productivity in the workers of tomorrow due both to disrupted education and the generally inferior substitution of remote learning, especially as it was practiced during the pandemic.

“VISIT FLORIDA looks to boost international tourism” via Jim Turner of News Service of Florida — VISIT FLORIDA President and CEO Dana Young said Tuesday the agency is planning a trip to Mexico in June, with a similar excursion planned to England in July or August, depending on the status of United Kingdom border-crossing requirements. “Those trips are to further cement our existing relationships with our in-country trade and to build on some new strategic relationships with airlines and other trade partnerships in those countries,” Young told members of the VISIT FLORIDA board’s Executive Committee. VISIT FLORIDA reported recently that overseas travel was down 74.4% in the first quarter of 2021 from 2020, after falling 70.4% for all of 2020 from 2019.

“Coronavirus cases in 2021 are already higher than 2020 worldwide” via Jim Sergent, Mike Stucka and Mitchell Thorson of USA Today — The world has already reported more coronavirus cases in 2021 than it had in all of 2020. Through Sunday, the world reported 83.62 million cases this year, up from 83.56 million cases last year. The trajectory of the number of global cases in 2020 compared with 2021 is startling. The early months of 2020 reflect the gradual rise and spread of the virus around the world. But since the fall of 2020, the global pace of infections hasn’t abated, even with 1.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Confirmed coronavirus cases in India, the United States and Brazil have outpaced the rest of the world in 2020 and 2021, but the U.S., with half of the population at least partially vaccinated, is the only country where the number of cases have fallen this year.

“More than 1.71 billion shots given” via Bloomberg — The biggest vaccination campaign in history is underway. More than 1.71 billion doses have been administered across 176 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 28.9 million doses a day. In the U.S., 288 million doses have been given so far. In the last week, an average of 1.75 million doses per day were administered. Enough doses have now been administered to fully vaccinate 11.2% of the global population; but the distribution has been lopsided. Countries and regions with the highest incomes are getting vaccinated more than 30 times faster than those with the lowest.

“The Great American Cleanup: Deodorant, teeth whitener fly off the shelves” via Sarah Nassauer and Sharon Terlep of The Wall Street Journal — As vaccination rates climb and restrictions on human interaction ease, shopping carts are filling up with items designed to facilitate people’s reentry into civilization instead of toilet paper and baking flour. Deodorant, teeth whitener and condoms are in high demand. According to companies that make these products and large retailers, sales of perfume, nail polish, swimsuits, sunscreen, tuxedos, luggage, and alarm clocks are climbing fast. When the Mayor of Washington, D.C., announced that bars and clubs would fully reopen in June, Landen Lama, a 25-year-old political consultant thought, “I have a month to get ready.” He ordered teeth-whitening gel online, has been using more facial treatment masks and tanning outside, he said.

“As the Tokyo Olympics near, the U.S. warns against travel to Japan” via Ben Dooley, Yan Zhuang and Tiffany May of The New York Times — The State Department warned Americans against traveling to Japan as the country experiences an increase in coronavirus cases less than two months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. The move has little practical effect, as Japan’s borders have been closed to most nonresident foreigners since the early months of the pandemic. But the warning is another blow for the Olympics, which face stiff opposition among the Japanese public over concerns that they could become a superspreader event as athletes and their entourages pour in from around the world. The United States added Japan to dozens of nations that have received its highest-level travel warning.

“‘Where does that leave us?’: Joe Biden confronts the limits of his unity talk” via Natasha Korecki, Christopher Cadelago and Laura Barrón-López of POLITICO — Biden campaigned for President as the consummate dealmaker — the type of backslapping lawmaker who could forge consensus with even the most hardened cynic. But barring an 11th-hour turnaround, his most promising hope for a major bipartisan policy breakthrough — a massive infrastructure deal — could end up slipping through his fingers. It raises questions about how much longer Biden will be committed to reaching out to Republicans in Congress and whether his agenda would be better served if he just abandoned the effort altogether.

“Justice Dept. releases part of internal memo on not charging Donald Trump in Russia probe” via Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post — The Justice Department late Monday night released part of a key internal document used in 2019 to justify not charging Trump with obstruction, but also signaled it would fight a judge’s effort to make the entire document public. The filing comes after a federal judge excoriated former U.S. Attorney General William Barr — and the Justice Department more broadly — for their explanations of how and why it decided not to pursue a criminal case against Trump over possible obstruction of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. The Justice Department filing is likely to both fuel and frustrate Trump’s biggest critics.

“Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury to hear evidence, weigh potential charges” via Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post — Manhattan’s district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Trump, other executives at his company or the business itself should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges, according to two people familiar with the development. The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months. It is likely to hear several matters during the duration of its term, which is longer than a traditional New York state grand-jury assignment, these people said. The move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years. It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime.

“GOP Senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden” via The Associated Press — Senate Republicans are preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal. The Republicans said they would disclose details of the new offer by Thursday, sounding upbeat after both sides had panned other offers. The administration and GOP senators remain far apart over the size and scope of the investment needed to reboot the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband — but also, as Biden sees it, the child care centers and green energy investments needed for a 21st-century economy. They also can’t agree on how to pay for it.

“Central Florida advocates call for Rick Scott, Marco Rubio to back immigration bills” via Lisa Maria Garza of the Orlando Sentinel — Through a virtual bipartisan panel hosted by the American Business Immigration Coalition and IMPAC Fund, Democratic Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was among supporters urging Republican U.S. Sens. Scott and Rubio to back legislation that would provide a citizenship path for immigrants relying on reprieves from DACA and TPS. Dyer noted that almost 20% of Orlando residents were born in another country. He credited their work and entrepreneurship that “fuels our economy” and said, “it’s time for our country to come together and pass humane immigration reform.” Al Cárdenas, IMPAC Fund’s co-chair and former chairman of the Florida Republican Party, said White House directives like the DACA and TPS policies show progress, but not permanent solutions.

“Robert Blackmon files to run for St. Pete Mayor” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Blackmon, a St. Petersburg City Council Member, is officially running for Mayor. Blackmon filed paperwork with the city to join the race Tuesday. The news comes after Blackmon submitted paperwork Sunday resigning to run for office, effective Jan. 6. Blackmon, a Republican, has served on City Council for less than two years after being first elected in 2019. There is only one Republican candidate in the race for Mayor, Realtor Vincent Nowicki. Nowicki, however, lacks Blackmon’s name recognition and elected experience, giving Blackmon a lane in the hotly contested race as a viable conservative option. Darden Rice and Ken Welch have long been considered the front-runners in the race.

“Tampa Bay Rays call lawsuit ‘deceptive,’ ‘inflammatory’ and ‘fraught with error’” via Josh Solomon of the Tampa Bay Times — The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday responded to a lawsuit that minority owners filed over the weekend against principal owner Stu Sternberg. “We are disappointed that a handful of our limited partners have filed suit. The suit is deceptive and inflammatory and is fraught with error and falsehood. We have abided by the partnership agreement, and the Tropicana Field use agreement,” the team’s statement read. The allegations in the lawsuit could have wide-ranging consequences for both Sternberg and the team. The Rays are locked into playing home games at Tropicana Field and nowhere else through the 2027 season. The team’s lease of the facility also bars the Rays from even exploring alternatives.

“Weeks after joining law firm, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joins private equity firm” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables private equity firm DaGrosa Capital Partners has hired Mayor Suarez as a senior operating partner, the second new job for the mayor announced this month. According to the firm’s website, Suarez will co-lead the firm’s acquisition initiatives and domestic and international investment platforms. On May 10, national litigation firm Quinn Emanuel announced Suarez would be of counsel in a new Miami office. The mayor, a real estate attorney, left Greenspoon Marder for the job. On Tuesday, Suarez said his new responsibilities at DaGrosa will “in no way conflict with the time and energy that I spend working for the citizens of Miami.”

“Could Florida’s gambling deal lead to big-time casinos? Will Palm Beach Kennel Club remain? ” via Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — Tucked into the gambling bill approved by the Florida Legislature is a provision that could lead to the biggest expansion of betting ever in Florida. Not just sportsbooks, but a license transfer clause that could turn small-scale pari-mutuel gambling houses into sprawling casinos. The agreement between the state and the Seminole Tribe allows existing pari-mutuels to relocate to other, possibly larger, locations. It also allows gambling licenses to be sold or transferred, which means new casinos or gambling venues could open up in places that never had gambling.

“Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured Quint Studer on Saturday” via Annie Blanks of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola police have arrested the man suspected of driving the car that struck Studer, a local philanthropist and businessman, as he was riding his bike home Saturday night. Pensacola Police Department spokesman Mike Wood told the News Journal that Terrance Juwann Myles was arrested early Tuesday afternoon. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, driving with a suspended license and careless driving. Bystanders who witnessed the crash called police and paramedics and helped Studer out of the road.

“Blueprint likely to pull away from FSU convention center as Doak renovations request surfaces” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Put a pin in the proposed convention center. For now. That’s the recommendation of Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency staff as they continue to analyze, along with FSU, budgetary limitations, construction cost increases, and a struggling post-pandemic economy. The proposal, which has been an idea since 2012 when FSU acquired the Tucker Center from Leon County, is set to come before the IA Thursday at the same it considers a $20 million request to partially fund improvements and prime the underlying structure of Doak Campbell Stadium for renovations that will improve the fan experience. At the same time, FSU has signaled it is working toward building a Tucker Center area hotel on its own where such a convention center could be incorporated.

“Sláinte! Tallahassee’s Finnegan’s Wake Irish pub making a Midtown comeback” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Finnegan’s Wake Irish Pub was forced to shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and left 27 employees jobless. The loss was felt hard and left a hole in the heart of Tallahassee’s Midtown. But, a recent Facebook post showing a key in the door of the beloved pub hints at a comeback sooner than later. “Don’t you wish we could turn back time? … 3,000 likes, and we will open up!” it said. Derek Hart, the pub’s owner, told the Tallahassee Democrat that he’d been inundated with wannabe patrons all but ready to bang down the door for entry. He’s not quite ready to go public with details, but the reopening may happen in late June.

“”Sam Newby will be Jacksonville’s third Black Council President and will do it as a Republican” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Newby‘s rise to the top leadership post also illustrates that Black elected officials have a path to power within the Republican Party, even as the vast majority of Black voters are aligned with the Democratic Party. Councilmember Terrance Freeman, also a Black Republican, won election as vice president-designate in a razor-thin contest over Randy DeFoor. The outcome marks the first time in Jacksonville history that Black council members will fill the posts of president and vice president. In an emotional acceptance speech after the Council unanimously selected him, Newby said “without God, this wouldn’t be possible because only God can bring a young man born at Fifth and Cleveland Road to the presidency of City Council.”

“Duval Superintendent Diana Greene recommends renaming 6 confederate-tied schools” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — Greene, Duval Schools Superintendent, thinks six Jacksonville schools should be renamed, her recommendations said. The news comes after nearly a year of debates prompting locals to reckon with the city’s ties to Confederate leaders and colonizers. After a contentious set of community meetings and balloting, voting results showed that Jaxsons wanted to see schools tied to the Confederacy renamed. Now, through a formal set of recommendations to the school board, Greene has revealed that she agrees.

“Jaguars owner contributing $1 million to boost Eastside neighborhood” via Monty Zickuhr of the Jacksonville Daily Record — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced May 21 he is donating $1 million to LIFT JAX to support the “holistic revitalization” of the Eastside neighborhood north of TIAA Bank Field. The contribution is through the Jaguars Foundation. Through the NFL’s Inspire Change platform, the Jaguars and LIFT JAX have been working with Historic Eastside Community Development Corp. for more than a year. “I love what LIFT JAX represents, so it’s my privilege to make this donation and help to set a course that I hope will have immediate and lasting impact,” Khan said.

“County announces new leaders in 2 departments, plus positive pandemic news” via Charlotte Twine of Keys Weekly — Wednesday’s BOCC meeting ground to a good-natured halt during an emotional presentation for the retirement of longtime Fire Rescue Chief James “Jim” Callahan. At the gathering, he received two plaques, many tributes and a tongue-in-cheek roast or two. Callahan’s retirement and the appointment of his successor took place during the May 19 meeting of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners. Callahan retired after 15 years with the county, and a video detailed his accomplishments: for example, after a devastating fire on Conch Key when he first started, he instituted a countywide hydrant installation program; following another large fire on Stock Island, he pushed for additional equipment and career-service firefighters to meet the community’s expectations.

“September reprimand set for circuit judge” via The News Service of Florida — The Florida Supreme Court scheduled a Sept. 2 public reprimand for a Citrus County circuit judge who improperly tried to dissuade an attorney from running against a fellow judge in last year’s elections. The Court approved a settlement that was reached by Judge Richard Howard and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. An investigative panel alleged that Howard in 2019 tried to dissuade attorney Pamela Vergara from running against then-Circuit Judge George Angeliadis. Angeliadis was a judge in Hernando County, which, like Citrus County, is in the 5th Judicial Circuit. Among other things, Howard tried to convince Vergara to run instead against Circuit Judge Mary Hatcher, who hears cases in Marion County, another part of the circuit.

“What’s irretrievable after a pandemic year” via Salman Rushdie in The Washington Post — Many people wanted to feel that some good would come out of the horror, that we would as a species somehow learn virtuous lessons and emerge from the cocoon of the lockdown as splendid New Age butterflies and create kinder, gentler, less greedy, more ecologically wise, less racist, less capitalist, more inclusive societies. This seemed to me, still seems to me, like Utopian thinking. The coronavirus did not strike me as the harbinger of socialism. The world’s power structures and their beneficiaries would not easily surrender to a new idealism. I couldn’t help finding strange our need to imagine the good emerging out of the bad.

“Here’s your chance to prove you’re more than a Trump sycophant, Sen. Rubio” via the Miami Herald editorial board — It’s hard to take a principled stand when one lacks a spine, as Rubio has shown us since Trump’s election, most recently by declaring he’s against the creation of a bipartisan commission to look into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attacks. However, we continue to hold out hope for Rubio. Unlike Scott, Rubio voted to certify the 2020 election results. Essentially, he did his job, but given the low bar congressional Republicans have set on matters dealing with Trump and facts about the elections, that says a lot. However, as a Republican running for reelection next year, it’s in Rubio’s best interest to act as if there’s nothing to see, nothing to learn about why a mob of Trump supporters violently disrupted a democratic process.

“Too many political appointments = too much power for Florida’s Governor” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Our attempts to pry a total number of gubernatorial appointments from the executive office were met with the administration’s familiar stonewalling. Whatever. We can count. And according to his office’s news releases, DeSantis has made more than 200 gubernatorial appointments since Jan. 1, representing just a portion of the total number. The system vests far too much power in one person. Plus, we know a busy Governor isn’t personally finding and vetting these candidates. He has people to do that for him. Therein is another problem. The political advisers or bureaucrats or whoever has the Governor’s ear at the moment aren’t elected. They’re not accountable to voters. But they’re influencing who’s getting appointed to positions where regional and statewide public policy is made.

“Get back to work — to help DeSantis get a job” via Randy Schultz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Tuesday’s front page of the Sun-Sentinel perfectly juxtaposed Republican gaslighting and reality. The gaslighting was DeSantis’ announcement that on June 26, Florida would end the additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits from the American Rescue Plan. Those slackers, the Governor said, are holding back economic recovery. Yet the talking point persists, especially among Republicans in Florida and their enablers. One of the most enabling is Florida Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Wilson. To Wilson, it’s simple. Good jobs are available, but handing out generous federal freebies “encourages people to stay home.”

“COVID-19 crisis should have brought us together, but it drove us further apart” via Leonard Pitts, Jr. of the Miami Herald — To our credit, we are a nation that has always united in times of national crisis. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, when the Russians launched Sputnik, when John Kennedy was murdered, when terrorists flew planes into skyscrapers, we ceased, albeit briefly, to be red or blue or Black or White. The post mortem of this era will be that, for arguably the first time in history, we faced a crisis that did not bring us together. That is a sobering realization. It induces mixed emotions as the pandemic begins to ebb. We used to know how to forge a common cause from national calamity. Apparently, we no longer do. This is the kind of thing that once brought Americans together.

“We aren’t getting a national vaccine ‘passport.’ So let’s use the next best thing: CDC vaccination cards.” via Drew Altman of The Washington Post — Vaccine passports quickly became a political lightning rod, but they offer a simple and effective way to end confusion about who is vaccinated and who still ought to wear masks in public spaces or workplaces. Rather than waste any more time squabbling over passports, let’s ramp up the use of the next best thing: CDC vaccination cards. More than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated, which means nearly 50% of the population has the cards they were given when they got their shots. These cards are not perfect, but they are a good step, and they could be pressed into service immediately. Airlines, employers, stadiums and schools can start requiring patrons or students to show proof of vaccination.

“Homes, businesses have the right to choose energy sources” via Rick Harper of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s economic comeback from 2020 is fueled by many sources. It’s the hard work, grit and determination of our workforce. It’s the entrepreneurial spirit of Florida’s business owners. And it’s the free-market policies that allow us to choose from what’s available, affordable and reliable. Floridians’ access to natural gas is an important part of our free market that enables consumers and businesses to make the best choice from the available options and prosper. That’s why it’s so important to protect our access to energy sources. This Legislative Session, the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 919. The measure prevents local governments from banning sources of energy.

“Blood moon, total lunar eclipse to dazzle Western U.S. on Wednesday morning” via Matthew Cappucci of The Washington Post — If you glance skyward during the predawn hours Wednesday and the moon is bathed in an eerie red glow, don’t be alarmed. Parts of the Western United States will be treated to a total lunar eclipse early in the morning, while skywatchers coast to coast can enjoy a bright full moon. Some are even calling it a “super flower blood moon,” making reference to its apparent size in the sky, the abundance of blooms at this time of year, and the color the moon will turn during the eclipse. Eclipses occur when one celestial object blocks another, casting a shadow known as an “umbra.”

“SpaceX set for Wednesday launch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral” via Emre Kelly of Florida Today — SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing for the company’s next launch of a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, this time flying the 29th batch of internet satellites for the Starlink constellation. The 230-foot rocket is poised for liftoff at 2:59 p.m., the opening of an instantaneous window at Launch Complex 40, after what appeared to be a successful test-fire of the rocket’s main engines Monday evening. SpaceX has not yet confirmed mission details, but filings with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Space Force indicate the company is on track for Wednesday. On the weather front, the Space Force on Tuesday confirmed that conditions should be 90% favorable for liftoff.

“Disneyland to introduce a $100 sandwich” via Fox 5 News — The Disneyland Resort will soon be home to a new attraction, one of the most expensive sandwiches in the world. The Anaheim, California resort will feature a new panini sandwich that will debut when Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure Park on June 4. The sandwich will cost $99.99. The menu says it will serve 6-8 guests. It comes with salami, rosemary ham, provolone, and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia. It is served with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad. The sandwich will also be available in a single serving for $14.99. Also on the menu is an oversized can that is filled with soda. That drink will put you back $22.99.

