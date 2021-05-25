Personnel note: John O’Hanlon joins Ballard Partners’ Washington office

A co-founder of one of Washington’s most successful Democratic lobbying firms is joining Ballard Partners.

John O’Hanlon is one of the original founders of The Washington Group, a Washington-based lobbying and advocacy firm. In that role, he successfully represented a who’s who of Fortune 500 Companies, associations, governments and causes.

O’Hanlon has more than thirty years of hands-on political, advocacy, business and entrepreneurial experience. Over the years he has worked with civil rights leaders and activists to advance the engagement of diverse communities in political, civic and educational processes.

He has also personally represented clients before the President, members of Congress, staff and government officials at all levels.

“John’s vast experience in Washington’s halls of power for more than three decades brings a unique dimension to our firm’s capabilities in the nation’s capital,” firm founder and president Brian Ballard said. “His long-standing reputation and work on behalf of Democratic leadership will be invaluable in assisting our clients with issues on both sides of the aisle.”

Though Ballard Partners rocketed to new heights under the Trump administration due to Ballard’s strong ties to the former President, the firm hasn’t missed a beat since Democrats took over Congress and the White House due to its bipartisan team of lobbyists and professionals.

O’Hanlon joins many other former high-ranking Democratic officials in the firm’s Washington office, including former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler, City of Boston Corporation Counsel Eugene O’Flaherty, former Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Ana Cruz, and the recently hired Tola Thompson, a former chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

In addition to his lobbying work, O’Hanlon has previously served as the finance chair for the Democratic National Committee’s Presidential Gala, the Democratic finance chair for DC’s largest bipartisan charity event — The March of Dimes Gourmet Gala — a Trustee for the Democratic National Committee, a board member for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Speakers Club and a charter member of Pelosi 100.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and work with the firm’s outstanding team in Washington,” O’Hanlon said. “The firm’s leadership, culture and commitment to provide result-oriented service for its clients is second to none!”

O’Hanlon is an honor graduate of Northeastern University and earned his Juris Doctor at Georgetown University Law Center in 1991 while working full-time as the executive director of the Effective Government Committee. He is admitted as an attorney and counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States.