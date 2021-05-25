May 25, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: John O’Hanlon joins Ballard Partners’ Washington office

Drew WilsonMay 25, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.25.21 — Haitian protection — hard pass — cold war — ‘woke’ military — broadband

FederalHeadlines

Ashley Moody urges congress to pass Fraud and Scam Reduction Act

2022Headlines

Proposed ballot initiatives emerge

ballard 2
O’Hanlon founded one of Washington's most successful Democratic lobbying firms.

A co-founder of one of Washington’s most successful Democratic lobbying firms is joining Ballard Partners.

John O’Hanlon is one of the original founders of The Washington Group, a Washington-based lobbying and advocacy firm. In that role, he successfully represented a who’s who of Fortune 500 Companies, associations, governments and causes.

O’Hanlon has more than thirty years of hands-on political, advocacy, business and entrepreneurial experience. Over the years he has worked with civil rights leaders and activists to advance the engagement of diverse communities in political, civic and educational processes.

He has also personally represented clients before the President, members of Congress, staff and government officials at all levels.

“John’s vast experience in Washington’s halls of power for more than three decades brings a unique dimension to our firm’s capabilities in the nation’s capital,” firm founder and president Brian Ballard said. “His long-standing reputation and work on behalf of Democratic leadership will be invaluable in assisting our clients with issues on both sides of the aisle.”

Though Ballard Partners rocketed to new heights under the Trump administration due to Ballard’s strong ties to the former President, the firm hasn’t missed a beat since Democrats took over Congress and the White House due to its bipartisan team of lobbyists and professionals.

O’Hanlon joins many other former high-ranking Democratic officials in the firm’s Washington office, including former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler, City of Boston Corporation Counsel Eugene O’Flaherty, former Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Ana Cruz, and the recently hired Tola Thompson, a former chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson.

In addition to his lobbying work, O’Hanlon has previously served as the finance chair for the Democratic National Committee’s Presidential Gala, the Democratic finance chair for DC’s largest bipartisan charity event — The March of Dimes Gourmet Gala — a Trustee for the Democratic National Committee, a board member for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Speakers Club and a charter member of Pelosi 100.

“I am excited to join Ballard Partners and work with the firm’s outstanding team in Washington,” O’Hanlon said. “The firm’s leadership, culture and commitment to provide result-oriented service for its clients is second to none!”

O’Hanlon is an honor graduate of Northeastern University and earned his Juris Doctor at Georgetown University Law Center in 1991 while working full-time as the executive director of the Effective Government Committee. He is admitted as an attorney and counsellor of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Post Views: 97

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProposed ballot initiatives emerge

nextAshley Moody urges congress to pass Fraud and Scam Reduction Act

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories